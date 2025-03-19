Kearny PD: Man who stole package caught on Ring camera

On March 15, 2025, at approximately 4:46 p.m., Kearny police officers responded to a report of a package theft on Johnston Avenue. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a blue Amazon vest who had stolen the package. The theft was caught on a Ring doorbell camera, and the suspect was later located sitting on the stairs at Woodland Avenue after being identified via the Ring community app.

Officers Khonsura Allen and Christos Manolis arrived at the scene and made contact with Robert A. Cestari, 30, of Kearny, who matched the description provided. Cestari said he was waiting for an Uber after finishing work. A check revealed two outstanding warrants for his arrest from East Newark and Belleville municipal courts. After confirming the warrants, Cestari was arrested.

During a search incident to arrest, officers found multiple items of drug paraphernalia on Cestari’s person. Police also reviewed the victim’s Ring footage and confirmed Cestari was the individual seen taking the package.

Cestari was charged with package theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and was charged on a warrant in addition to the two existing warrants.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional and Rehabilitation Center. However, as of March 19, he was released from the jail by court order.

On March 17, 2025, at approximately 4:26 p.m., Kearny Police Officers Christopher Aguilar and Sean King responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Kearny Avenue and Liberty Street, where a caller reported a Hispanic man discarding beer bottles before entering a white van marked “Handy Man,” which was later observed driving recklessly.

Officers located the vehicle in the Mandee parking lot at 285 Kearny Ave., and identified the driver as Jose V. Angamarca-Romero, 44, of Kearny. Officers noted signs of impairment, an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, and confirmed Angamarca-Romero’s license was suspended. Sgt. John Donovan responded to the scene and conducted standard field sobriety tests, determining that Mr. Angamarca-Romero was impaired. Officers then placed him under arrest for DWI, driving with a suspended license, open container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and other violations.

Alco test results showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.21%, almost three times the state limit. Additionally, officers discovered an active warrant for Angamarca-Romero’s arrest from Kearny Municipal Court. After processing, he posted $1,000 bail and was released to his wife.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 27, 2025.

On March 18, 2025, at approximately 12:27 a.m., Kearny police officers responded to a report of an ongoing dispute inside a white pickup truck near Belgrove Drive. Officers had previously responded to the same location earlier that night for a similar incident. While en route, officers were advised that the vehicle had left the scene.

Sgt. Jose Perez later observed the vehicle, a 2002 white Cadillac Escalade, committing traffic violations and initiated a stop near Belgrove Drive and Midland Avenue. After stopping the vehicle, Tonatiuh E. Ramos Guzman, 37, of Oceanside, New York, exited the vehicle and spoke to officers. While speaking with Ramos Guzman, Perez and Officer Angel Baez say they noticed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and they smelled the odor of alcohol. They also observed he was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty maintaining his balance.

Officer Baez then conducted field-sobriety tests, during which Ramos Guzman exhibited poor performance and complained of leg pain, refusing to complete further tests. Based on his performance, observations and the manner in which he was operating his vehicle, Ramos Guzman was placed under arrest for DWI and careless driving.

At Kearny Police Headquarters, he refused to provide a breath sample, resulting in an additional charge. He was issued summonses for DWI, refusal to submit to breath testing and careless driving.

After processing, he was released to a friend.

His court date is scheduled for March 27.

