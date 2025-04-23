Optimist Club’s Oratorical Contest winners named

By Karen Cristalli & Erika Kliszus

Young voices took center stage the morning of April 9 at the Lincoln Middle School auditorium as the Kearny Optimist Club hosted its annual Oratorical Contest, offering students a powerful platform to inspire, inform and impress through the art of public speaking.

The event was the culmination of several weeks of preparation.

Students began crafting their speeches in their language arts classes, thoughtfully responding to the prompt: “How Optimism Has Guided Me Through Trying Times.” In the week leading up to the competition, participants dedicated an hour each day to live rehearsals in the school auditorium, refining their delivery and building confidence for the big day.

The contest — part of the longest-running program in Optimist International history — aims to help students build confidence, refine communication skills, and compete for college scholarships. Since its inception in 1928, the Oratorical Contest has provided generations of students with the opportunity to grow in self-expression and self-assurance.

“I have been running this contest for 16 years, and this is one of the best groups of students I have seen,” Michael Furino, adviser to the student submissions for the contest, said. “This contest is a staple in Kearny and continues to show just how talented our students are.”

Taking first place was Logan Kozak, whose speech captivated judges and audience members alike. Second place went to Isabella Barrantes, who also impressed with her thoughtful delivery and confident presence. Both students will advance to the district-level competition, where they will have the opportunity to earn college scholarships.

Reflecting on the experience, Kozak said: “I really enjoyed the experience and thought everyone who organized the event was amazing. I loved the goodie bag. I’m looking forward to doing this again.”

Barrantes added: “I am really at a loss for words at how many emotions I experienced during this contest. I look forward to the next level of this competition.”

