More than 2,000 pack Cathedral Basilica in Newark for Mass to honor the late Pope Francis

Some 2,000 Catholics honored the life and legacy of Pope Francis, filling the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, for a memorial Mass April 22, one day after the pontiff’s death

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., the archbishop of Newark, and personal confidante to the late pope, presided over the liturgy, which was concelebrated by Auxiliary Bishops Elias R. Lorenzo and Michael A. Saporito and dozens of priests from throughout the Archdiocese of Newark.

Prior to the Mass, Cardinal Tobin issued a statement to the archdiocese:

“With profound sorrow and heartfelt gratitude, I join the Church in mourning the death of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis, a shepherd who walked closely with God’s people and never tired of reminding us of God’s mercy,” he said. “He was a man of deep faith, profound humility, and unshakable hope — a servant whose tireless call to care for the poor and the marginalized will continue to inspire the Church for generations to come.

“In this Easter season, as we proclaim that Christ is risen and death is not the end, (so) we entrust Pope Francis to the risen Lord whom he followed so faithfully. May Christ, our hope and resurrection, welcome him into the fullness of joy and peace.

“Let us give thanks for his life, his witness, and his love for the People of God. And may we honor his memory by building a Church that reflects the face of Jesus — merciful, welcoming, and always near to those on the margins.”

Later, in his homily, Cardinal Tobin shared his memories of the late pope, revealing Francis would affectionately refer to the cardinal as “El Gigante”(“the giant” in Spanish). Cardinal Tobin also reflected on Pope Francis’s years advocating for the dignity of all humans, especially “the poor and the despised.”

“The church and people of goodwill will benefit from what Francis harvested in a lifetime of listening in the garden of silence and trust,” Cardinal Tobin, who was made a cardinal and appointed archbishop of Newark by Pope Francis in 2017, said.

Before the Mass ended, Cardinal Tobin acknowledged it was “marvelous” so many people were willing to fill the Cathedral Basilica with less than 24 hours’ notice to pray for the late pontiff. Many of the faithful later gathered outside for an impromptu musical tribute led by several members of the Neocatechumenal Way religious movement. As the crowd clapped and danced, the performers enthusiastically sang and played their instruments, bringing an otherwise somber evening to a joyful close.

Pope Francis died, aged 88, following a stroke on Easter Monday, just a day after he was able to greet the faithful in Rome offering his annual “Ubi et Orbi” blessing. His funeral took place April 26 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, after which his body was entombed in Rome’s Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major.

At a yet-to-be-determined time, 135 of the world’s cardinals will converge for a conclave to select a new pope. Cardinal Tobin will be one of these electors.

