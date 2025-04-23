Lyndhurst PD: Nutley man attacked motel clerk, but failed to do same to officer

The Lyndhurst Police Department has arrested a Nutley man who attacked a clerk at a local motel and then attempted, but failed, to do the same with a cop, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, public information officer of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

According to Auteri:

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Lyndhurst patrol units responded to a 911 call from the Winslow Motel, 204 Rutherford Ave., reporting a patron acting erratically and causing property damage.

Upon arrival, officers observed a shirtless man behaving erratically on the motel’s second-floor balcony. The individual, later identified as Steven Tantalean, 34, of Nutley, retreated into an open motel room upon noticing the officers’ presence.

Officers Michael Carrino and Anthony Giaquinto ascended the staircase to the second floor but maintained cover because of concerns the suspect may have armed himself. Moments later, Tantalean suddenly exited the room and advanced aggressively toward Officer Carrino with clenched fists, disregarding multiple loud verbal commands to stop.

Officer Carrino was able to quickly gain control of the suspect and bring him to the ground, at which point Officers Giaquinto and Vincent DiNicola arrived to assist in securing and placing him under arrest.

During the arrest, Tantalean exhibited signs of narcotics influence, including erratic behavior, profuse sweating, uncontrollable twitching, pinpoint pupils and statements admitting to the recent use of crack-cocaine. As a precaution, emergency medical services were requested to evaluate him on scene.

A subsequent investigation revealed prior to police arrival, Tantalean assaulted a motel employee in the lobby, striking the victim in the face and stealing a set of personal keys. The suspect also attempted to force entry into the receptionist area. The injured employee was treated by Lyndhurst EMS for facial injuries sustained during the assault.

Following the incident, Tantalean was transported to New Bridge Medical Center for medical evaluation and was later medically cleared. He was then transported to Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

Tantalean was charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

The Lyndhurst Police Department commends the officers for their professionalism and swift action in safely resolving a volatile and potentially dangerous situation.

