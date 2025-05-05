Ethridge headlines concert featuring Josh Stone at NJPAC

On a gorgeous Thursday evening April 24, NJPAC hosted Melissa Etheridge and Josh Stone.

Stone was the opener and to everyone’s surprise, she was a very pregnant Stone. She started the show with a small ensemble, two pieces: a guitarist and bassist. She was also accompanied by three female background vocalists.

She sang sitting down and the songs were ballads. I couldn’t help thinking to myself, I hope her entire set isn’t going to be like this and I also couldn’t help but think Ethridge would be doing a full acoustic set. Don’t get me wrong, I love ballads and acoustic performances. But an entire evening of mellow after working all day, I could have stayed home to sleep.

The audience and I, however, would be pleasantly surprised. Stone would end her set with more upbeat tunes by adding a drummer, a horn section and a keyboardist. Not only did she get up from her comfortable chair, but she began dancing. Watching her dance like she didn’t have another human being growing inside of her was astonishing. I felt like I had to go to the ladies’ room for her. (ladies, if you know, you know). She was fully dancing, spinning, jumping, gyrating and it was marvelous to witness.

While sitting, her performance and her voice remained powerful. Not an easy task, when singing. Singing and sitting is much harder to do. You don’t get the proper use of your posture and diaphragm and it can cause restrictions on your vocals. Not with Stone. Her voice held steady throughout the evening.

Her voice was beautiful, on pitch and you could tell that she loves what she does. She loved it so much so when her time was up, she looked to the left wing of the stage and said, “one more.” Lucky for us, she sang more than one additional song. Sadly, prior to this event, I only knew of her soulful, “Right to Be Wrong” and “Superduper Love” songs. I have known of her but never knew her complete catalogue of music. However, I wasn’t disappointed and neither were her followers and audience in general.

Stone performed many cover songs and she reimagined them to everyone’s delight. “Pillow Talk” (Sylvia), “Wildflowers” (Tom Petty), a Motown Medley that was an absolute crowd pleaser and she took us to church with a gospel song. I found myself disappointed with the fact that this incredible voice could absolutely score a number one hit and we have never gotten one.

Where are the hitmaking songwriters for her? We need more Josh Stone. She mentioned she recently moved to Nashville. Since she is in Music City, hopefully she is collaborating with great songwriters and producers to get that number one hit. After her performance, I am now a Stone fan and I am looking forward to hearing more of her music.

While there were a large number of Stone fans in the audience, you could surely tell that they were there for the main attraction: Etheridge. In all my years of going to concerts and Etheride’s music, I could not believe I had never seen her perform live. I can wholeheartedly say I was in for a fantastic evening.

Etheridge, appearing older just like the rest of us still sounded the same. With her raspy voice, you would think over the years that it may have become raspier and harsher but no, she sounds exactly the same. As crisp as a raspy voice can be.

I had no idea just how talented she actually is. Her musicality was untouchable and endless. Each song she would change guitars to get that perfect sound and tone. She played two different 12-string guitars on several songs. She also played the harmonica and the piano. But what blew me away was her feeling right at home playing the drums. Etheridge and the drummer played the same drum kit together for a drum solo. It was electrifying.

Since much of the audience was there to see Etheridge, the audience would sometimes drown out Etheridge’s vocals while singing along. But of course, no one could overpower that voice. I have covered many events at NJPAC and the vocal audience participation in this crowd was the most I have ever seen/heard.

Not putting too much of a twist on her most famous hits, (some people hate when their favorite songs are improvised at a concert, they want to hear the radio/record version. Note: that’s done to give the vocalist a break).

Etheridge came out swinging. “Must Be Crazy for Me,” “No Souvenirs,” “Don’t You Need Me” “I Want to Come Over” brought down the house and “Nowhere to Go” performed with only Ethridge and a piano, it was a gut-wrenching song to a broken heart with two innocents with “No Where to Go”hoping someone would make the first move romantically. “Come to my Window” would follow.

Start off high, slow it down and bam, that out of this world drum solo and keeping that momentum by jumping right into “Bring Me Some Water”and her huge hit, “I’m the Only One” would be her closing song but we knew she couldn’t say good night to her fans without singing her first hit, “Like the Way I Do.”

The one that made her the unwitting voice and her spokesperson for downtrodden community.

If you haven’t noticed the correlation between these song titles and how she did this perfectly, it is brilliant. All titles and songs written for someone longing to be with a woman, but never coming across as openly being a woman wanting a woman.

They are interpreted to be a woman saying a man has another woman instead of the singer/Etheridge. Brilliant songwriting. Etheridge is a powerhouse talent to be reckoned with. I’m glad I finally got to see her perform live.

This bill of Stone and Etheridge surely packed a punch at NJPAC.

Check their website for more fantastic artists/events that are scheduled to pack the house. Whether it be it jazz, rock, R&B, dance, comedians, theater or education, NJPAC has it all. www.njpac.org.

