LPD: Traffic stop leads to interruption of ‘significant drug distro ring’

A traffic stop by Lyndhurst Police officers led to the arrest of a Rutherford man, the seizure of a large cache of illegal narcotics, weapons and contraband, and it all likely disrupted a significant illegal narcotics distribution operation, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri said.

On Friday, April 25, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Det. Michael Giangeruso and Officer Angel Batista were on patrol near Park and Rutherford avenues when they observed a black Mini Cooper speeding and committing a lane violation. They stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Gavin J. Lebosquet, 47, of Rutherford, who was found to have an active Hackensack arrest warrant.

While interacting with Lebosquet, officers observed suspicious behavior, including attempts to conceal objects. A subsequent search revealed a knife, suspected cocaine and a glass vial containing a white powdery substance. Lebosquet was then placed under arrest.

A further search of the vehicle by Officers Batista and Robert Litterio, along with Det. Steve Batista, led to the discovery of the following:

Multiple illegal weapons, including a spring-loaded knife, a fixed-blade knife hidden inside a metal tube, two tasers an expandable metal baton and an imitation Glock 18 handgun with an imitation suppressor and inserted magazine.

An overwhelming quantity and variety of controlled dangerous substances including cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, MDMA, DMT, ketamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, crack cocaine and tusi (pink cocaine).

Prescription drugs such as Adderall, Clonazepam, Xanax, Hydrocodone and Buprenorphine, plus multiple containers of suspected GHB, marijuana products and other narcotics

Numerous vials, bags and packaging materials used in drug distribution

Drug paraphernalia, distribution notes and vape cartridges

Some $997 in U.S. currency believed to be proceeds of illegal activity

Lebosquet was issued several motor vehicle summonses for traffic and narcotics-related offenses and was charged with the following criminal offenses: six counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose; six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon; one count of possession of an imitation firearm; 16 counts of CDS distribution and possession with intent to distribute; and multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, obstruction and prescription drug offenses.

Lebosquet was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, pending court. The Mini Cooper was impounded.

In total, officers cataloged more than 50 separate items of evidence, suggesting a sophisticated and extensive drug distribution operation. The officers’ vigilance and teamwork resulted in the removal of dangerous drugs and weapons from our community.

