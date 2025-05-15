McCann Stamato stops in Kearny to meet & greet town’s residents

State Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato, of Jersey City, was in Kearny at the American Legion Wednesday, May 15, 2025, to meet and greet residents. The assemblywoman has represented Kearny for the last 18 months and in that short period of time has done many things for Kearny — and she, unlike her predecessors, also spends a great deal of time here, connecting with residents, listening to their concerns and more. In fact, next week, she is personally paying for a group of teenagers to be trained in CPR using her own personal funds. McCann Stamato is seeking re-election Tuesday, June 10.
