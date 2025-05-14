HCCC hires first-ever AD & another administrator

Hudson County Community College has added two new members to its administrative team, directing the new athletics program and leading human resources.

Jonathan Sisk has been chosen as the college’s inaugural Director of Athletics and will lead the development of the HCCC athletics programs that will eventually include 10 varsity sports. He is an athletics leader with more than 10 years of experience managing intercollegiate athletics programs, primarily within the National Junior College Athletic Association in three regions.

Sisk has served at Malcolm X College and Wilbur Wright College, both part of the City Colleges of Chicago system. He began his career at Queens University of Charlotte and served as Director of Athletics at Barber-Scotia College, Central Carolina Community College (all in North Carolina), and SUNY Adirondack in New York.

Originally from Ninety-Six, South Carolina, Sisk earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, and his master’s degree in sports administration from Wingate University, both in North Carolina.

Robert DiMartino is the college’s new Vice President for Human Resources. He is an experienced HR leader across various industries and ownership structures and has held leadership roles at PepsiCo-Frito Lay, Hess Oil, Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy USA, Polo Ralph Lauren, Bacardi and CoWorx Staffing Services.

DiMartino earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology and began his career with BASF as a process engineer. Having experienced a labor strike at a chemical plant, DiMartino decided to pursue a law degree from Brooklyn Law School focusing on labor and employment law, and transition his career from engineering to human resources.

His expertise includes leadership coaching, talent management, labor relations, optimizing human resources functions, driving performance management, fostering high-performance cultures, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, organizational design, change management, total rewards strategies, regulatory compliance and labor and employment law.

“The entire HCCC family welcomes Jonathan Sisk and Bob DiMartino,” HCCC President Christopher Reber said. “Jonathan is the ideal candidate to help build and launch our long-planned and exciting athletics program beginning next year. Bob brings a wealth of HR knowledge and experience to help lead our Office of Human Resources. Our HCCC community looks forward to their leadership.”

