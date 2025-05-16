Tucci: Mud Hole mitigation quite successful

The recent implementation of a strategic water management system in Nutley Township’s Memorial Park (the Mud Hole) has proven to be a major success in reducing flooding in local parks and streets.

The project, which has made significant strides in controlling water levels during storm events, highlights Nutley’s proactive approach and commitment to environmental management and community safety.

The innovative system features valves that control the water flow into the Mud Hole, allowing for the drainage of up to 2 million gallons of water. This system will effectively lower water levels by approximately 3.5 feet. This capability has been instrumental in preparing for significant rain events, with the Parks and Recreation Department able to respond effectively to forecasts and unexpected weather conditions.

“Our mitigation project is working exactly as intended,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said. “By monitoring weather patterns and adjusting our strategies, we are able to significantly reduce the risk of flooding in our community. This proactive approach not only protects our parks, streets and homes but also enhances the quality of life for residents.”

The system has been tested and proven successful in recent weather events.

In the first, a forecast of light rain resulted in over an inch of precipitation. The water-management system proactively lowered the water level of the Mud Hole prior to the storm, allowing for absorption of rainwater and ultimately preventing overflow into parks and surrounding areas.

A second storm presented a challenge when the anticipated .3 inches of rain unexpectedly exceeded an inch. Although overflow occurred, the Parks Department recognized had they anticipated the higher rainfall, the system could have been adjusted to prevent flooding.

In a third instance, foreseeing a significant storm, the department successfully lowered the Mud Hole’s water level for management of over an inch of rainfall without flooding.

The new system includes a floodgate that regulates water flow, ensuring when the pond reaches capacity, excess water is diverted away from streets and into designated areas. This reduces the likelihood of flooding, even during significant rain events.

“Mother Nature can be unpredictable,” Tucci said. “But we will continue our efforts to ensure our parks remain the gold standard that everyone has come to know and love.”

