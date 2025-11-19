Kearny’s tree lighting & festival coming soon

‘Tis once again the season to celebrate at the annual Kearny Tree Lighting Festival Thursday, Dec. 4 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kearny Town Hall.

Hometown Concert

The evening begins on the steps of Town Hall with a concert featuring local performers of all ages, including the Kearny High School Ensemble, Kearny High School K-Birds, Kearny Sixth-Grade Chorus, West Hudson Arts & Theater Company Carolers, the Next Step School of Dance, Hudson Arts & Sciences Choral Group, Visions Dance Studio, the Great Learning Center, Ritmo Latino Dance Studio, and KAM Dance Academy among others.

At 6:30 p.m. Santa arrives to help Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and members of the Town Council light the Tree.

Festival in the Park

Festivities then move to the Town Hall American Revolution Bicentennial Park where Santa, joined by Mrs. Claus, will be on hand for photo ops with children (12 and younger) until 8:30 p.m. Santa will be handing out holiday gifts and goodies (while supplies last.)

The merry making continues with free events and activities until 8:30 p.m. Families may enjoy performances on the Jingle Bell Stage (sponsored by River Terminal Development), as well as a meet and greet with special guests from Oz, “Elphaba and Glinda” (sponsored by Rosa Agency) who will perform and then be on hand for a meet and greet. Other activities hosted by various businesses and community groups include face painting (sponsored by Shop Rite and Tilcon NY), the return of the life-sized Snow Globe (sponsored by Provident Bank), and a special holiday surprise!

The KUEZ will also be on hand with its annual giant free toy raffle.

Kearny Avenue will be closed between Liberty Street and Quincy Avenue throughout the event.

Like this: Like Loading...