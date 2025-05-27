Iacono, Ugurlu take gold, highlight local standouts from state sectional meets.pages

Nikalena Iacono didn’t necessarily have visions of medals in her future when she first decided to give track & field a try for the first time the winter of her freshman year at Lyndhurst.

Fast forward to her junior year and Iacono continues to build a resume as one of the best throwers Lyndhurst has ever had.

During this weekend’s NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Warren Hills High School, Iacona won her second consecutive title in the Shot Put with a throw of 36-7.

It is the third career sectional title for Iacono, who during the week will trade in the shot for the pigskin as the starting quarterback of the Golden Bears’ flag football team. As a freshman, Iacono won an Indoor Track & Field sectional title in the Shot Put.

Iacono was one of two girls to make the 60+ mile trip back to Lyndhurst with gold as senior Yasemin Ugurlu, last week’s Observer Athlete of the Week, took first in the Triple Jump with a 35-8.

In total, Lyndhurst’s girls won eight medals out of a loaded North 2, Group 2 section. Three of them were won by Asya Akar, who took second in the Triple Jump (35-0), fifth in the 100 Meter Hurdles (16.56) and sixth in the Discus (93-7). Ugurlu also placed sixth in the Long Jump (16-2) and Jaylin Vuono Reid finished fourth in the High Jump (4-10).

In addition, the 4×100 Meter Relay Team of Raeleen Ortiz, Logan Lacorte, Hanna Akegnan and Ahlexis Marizan placed fifth with a school record 51.27.

Also at Warren Hills, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 Championships, Nutley’s girls won four medals, led by freshman Havana Alvarez who took fourth place in both the 200 Meter Dash (26.08) and Long Jump (17-1.5). Junior Meya Ranges placed third in the 3200 Meter Run (11:42.90) and freshman Ellie Oldak took fifth in the 100 Meter Dash (12.92).

At the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 Championships in Livingston, Kearny’s Gabriela Pifano pulled the rare triple crown of medaling in all three throwing events, placing fifth in the Discus (113-2) and sixth in the Javelin (89-4) and Shot Put (35-6.75).

Bloomfield also had a strong showing at the meet with sophomore sensation Alana Dennis winning the gold in the 100 Meter Hurdles (14.59) while taking sixth in the 100 Meter Dash (12.71) and 200 Meter Dash (26.15). Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher took third in the 100 Meter Hurdles (14.96), freshman Oona Nance placed sixth in the 1600 Meter Run (5:28.24), Emily Brodowski took sixth in the Pole Vault (9-0) and Thalia Bell finished sixth in the Discus (106-0) to medal and advance to the Group 4 championships.

In the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Championship at Ridge, the North Arlington 4×100 Meter Relay team of Ashlyn McKenzie, Alexa Rincon, Giuliana Grabias-Barros and Jaileen Henson took sixth with a time of 54.33.

On the boys side, Bloomfield, fresh off its first Essex County title in 25 years, had a strong showing in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 Championships in Livingston.

Senior Ukoha Kalu led the Bengals contingent by winning gold in the Discus (151-5) and Shot Put (49-2), while Jeremy Tejada won the 110 Meter Hurdles title with a time of 14.69. In addition, Alexander Travers was third in the 400 Meter Hurdles (55.88), Jabari Murray placed fourth in the 110 Meter Hurdles (15.08), Nicholas Obiedzinski took fourth in the Pole Vault (12-0), Joelle Urdanivia finished fifth in the Shot Put (46-8.5) and Marcel Rosario was sixth in the 100 Meter Dash (11.41).

Also at Livingston, Kearny’s Braidan Logue took sixth in the 1600 Meter Run (4:31.79) while the 4×800 Meter Relay team of Christano Esteves, George Moreno, Kaden Santos and Logue placed sixth with a time of 8:22.05.

In the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 Championships at Warren Hills, Nutley took home six medals led by junior Jalyn Caraballo who took second in the Javelin (146-9) and sixth in the Long Jump (19-11.25). Max Forcer finished third in the 100 Meter Dash (11.27) and in the Triple Jump, Marcus Durham took fourth (43-11.75) and Jordan Small placed sixth (42-3.75). In addition, the 4×400 Meter Relay team of Alexander Rodriguez, Matthew Lee, Luke Gonzalez and Forcer finished sixth with a time of 3:31.67.

In the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Championships, Lyndhurst had three medal winners as Omar Oweida took second in the High Jump (6-2), Daniel Bojilov placed fourth in the High Jump (6-0) and Joshua Ramirez finished sixth in the 110 Meter Hurdles (16.26).

All of the top sixth finishers in their respective sectional meets advanced to NJSIAA Group Championships, which will be held May 30-31. Qualifiers from Kearny, Bloomfield and North Arlington will be going to the Group 1 & 4 Championships at Franklin High School, while qualifiers from Lyndhurst and Nutley will compete in the Group 2 & 3 Championship at South Plainfield High School.

