ALERT — PSE&G will mill & pave several streets over the next week, starting Aug. 23

PSE&G will perform milling and paving through parts of Kearny over the next week. All instances will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 23, it will be milling on Highland Avenue from Woodland Avenue to Johnston Avenue; John Street from Johnston Avenue to Woodland Avenue; Sheridan Avenue from Johnston Avenue to Belgrove Drive; and Belgrove Drive from Rose Street to Patterson Street.

On Monday, Aug. 26, it’s Belgrove Drive Patterson Street to Afton Street;

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, it’ll be Belgrove Drive from Afton Street to Park Avenue.

And on Wednesday, Aug. 28, it’ll be William Street from Park Avenue to its end; Butler Place from Belgrove Drive to William Street; Harding Terrace from Belgrove Drive to William Street; and Wilkinson Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive.

Paving will take place Thursday, Aug. 29, on Highland Avenue from Woodland Avenue to Johnston Avenue; John Street from Johnston Avenue to Woodland Street; Sheridan Avenue from Johnston Avenue to Belgrove Drive; and Belgrove Drive from Rose Street to Afton Street.

Then, Friday, Aug 30, it’ll be Belgrove Drive from Afton Street to Park Avenue; William Street on Park Avenue; Butler Place from Belgrove Drive to William Street; Harding Terrace from Belgrove Drive to William Street and Wilkinson Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive.

All work is subject to change based on weather conditions.

