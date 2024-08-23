ALERT — PSE&G will mill & pave several streets over the next week, starting Aug. 23

PSE&G will perform milling and paving through parts of Kearny over the next week. All instances will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 23, it will be milling on Highland Avenue from Woodland Avenue to Johnston Avenue; John Street from Johnston Avenue to Woodland Avenue; Sheridan Avenue from Johnston Avenue to Belgrove Drive; and Belgrove Drive from Rose Street to Patterson Street.
On Monday, Aug. 26, it’s Belgrove Drive Patterson Street to Afton Street;
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, it’ll be Belgrove Drive from Afton Street to Park Avenue.
And on Wednesday, Aug. 28, it’ll be William Street from Park Avenue to its end; Butler Place from Belgrove Drive to William Street; Harding Terrace from Belgrove Drive to William Street; and Wilkinson Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive.
Paving will take place Thursday, Aug. 29, on Highland Avenue from Woodland Avenue to Johnston Avenue; John Street from Johnston Avenue to Woodland Street; Sheridan Avenue from Johnston Avenue to Belgrove Drive; and Belgrove Drive from Rose Street to Afton Street.
Then, Friday, Aug 30, it’ll be Belgrove Drive from Afton Street to Park Avenue; William Street on Park Avenue; Butler Place from Belgrove Drive to William Street; Harding Terrace from Belgrove Drive to William Street and Wilkinson Terrace from William Street to Belgrove Drive.
All work is subject to change based on weather conditions.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.