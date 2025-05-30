Brother of priest recently ordained in Philly is ordained a week later in Newark

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, ordained three men to the priesthood during the Archdiocese of Newark’s Presbyteral Ordination May 24 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The three ordinandi — Michael Bollinger, Giovanni Cuzziol and Raymond Francis Walsh — were first called forward so Cardinal Tobin could elect them to the priesthood and hear their pledge of obedience. They then prostrated themselves before the altar as the Litany of Saints was sung, kneeled before the cardinal as the priests of the archdiocese took turns laying their hands upon the men’s heads in prayer. Cardinal Tobin finally recited the Prayer of Consecration to officially ordain the trio as priests.

While every ordination is be considered special, this year’s Mass was particularly unique because of the presence of the Rev. Michael Bollinger’s brother Robert — who was himself ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia just a week prior.

The Rev. Robert Bollinger participated in the ordination proceedings and was even the one to present his brother with his priestly robes. Afterward, Father Robert Bollinger joined other family, friends and well-wishers in receiving the new priests’ first blessings.

The Bollinger, Cuzziol and Walsh will now begin serving as parochial vicars in their assigned parishes within the archdiocese: Bollinger at St. John the Evangelist Church in Bergenfield; Cuzziol at St. Mary’s Church in Plainfield and Walsh at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lodi. There, they will shepherd the faithful while celebrating Mass and the sacraments.

Through it all, they will be guided by Cardinal Tobin’s homily message: “Don’t lose the sense of the people of God.”

Like this: Like Loading...