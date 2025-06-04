Celebrating the Harris family’s 100+ years dedication to the Kearny Fire Department

Last week, Capt. George Harris, left, retired after decades of service to the Kearny Fire Department. Dad George, center, currently one of two deputy mayors in Kearny, retired as deputy chief and brother John Harris retired as deputy chief. Combined, the Harris family has contributed more than 100 years of service to the town and to the fire department. The Observer salutes the Harris family in gratitude for their unwavering service to us all.
