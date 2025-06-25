Following tragic crash that killed 2 on Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, Guy announces major roadway improvements

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy has announced major safety improvements to County Road 508 — known also as the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike — in Kearny, the location of a deadly crash that took two lives May 16.

The safety improvements are in accordance with the Vision Zero Action Plan the County Executive launched in January.

“As county executive and chairman of the Vision Zero Task Force, I take the safety and well-being of all residents, visitors and families on county roads with immense seriousness. These safety improvements are common sense and improve the conditions of County Road 508 along the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike for the tens of thousands of commuters that utilize it each day,” Guy said. “In line with our Vision Zero Action Plan, this list of recommendations was provided to me by county officials designated to investigate the circumstances of those killed or seriously injured in crashes. My administration and I strive to improve road conditions on county Road 508 to make it safe and secure for drivers, as we do with all our county roads.”

These safety improvements include:

Installing centerline delineators along the double-yellow center line for approximately 2,000 feet from the existing concrete median heading east under the two New Jersey Turnpike bridges and ending at the first private driveway along that stretch;

Installing driver feedback signs at appropriate locations;

Instituting a policy to prohibit U-turns along Newark-Jersey City Turnpike for the entirety of the road under the county’s jurisdiction. Once the ordinance is adopted, new signage for the policy will be installed in both directions;

Engaging with PSEG for LED lighting upgrades along the road;

Adding pavement markings to indicate the 35-MPH speed limit and installing additional signs; and

Adding rumble strips for the entire length of the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike.

These changes were highly encouraged by Kearny Police Chief Scott Macfie and Mayor Carol Jean Doyle.

