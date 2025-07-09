LPD arrests Passaic man in stolen car

Lyndhurst police officers successfully recovered a stolen motor vehicle and arrested a man following a coordinated response in the area of Stuyvesant and Court avenues on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.

An alert was issued on a 2010 Toyota Camry reported stolen out of Passaic. Officers immediately canvassed the area and located an unoccupied vehicle parked in a rear lot in the 200 block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Lt. Richard Holicki observed the vehicle and was soon joined on scene by Officers Thomas Seickendick and Thomas Golda.

As officers assessed the vehicle, two men exited a nearby apartment. One of the individuals, identified as Quiam Barksdale, 42, of Passaic, claimed ownership of the vehicle stating the car was titled under a friend’s name due to insurance issues. However, a confirmation with the Passaic Police Department verified the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Barksdale was taken into custody and charged with receiving a stolen motor property, a third-degree crime. He was ultimately remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, where he was lodged, pending court. The second man was briefly detained at the scene and released after it was determined he had no involvement with the stolen vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...