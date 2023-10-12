Puffs opens Oct. 20 at WHATCo Theater

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co presents “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox on the main stage at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison, on Oct. 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

“‘Puffs’ is totally different from anything we have produced on our WHATCo stage,” Brandi-Leigh Miller, president of WHATCo, said. “It will enthrall not only fans of the mega-successful franchise, but even dazzle those who are less familiar with the best-selling books and films. It transcends the material it is based upon and creates a magic of its own.”

Directed by Allyssa Hynes with stage managers Ed Shea and John Westling, the fast-paced, comical and clever show looks at a familiar adventure from a new perspective of three potential heroes just trying to survive a rather dangerous school alongside a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

The cast includes Nelson DePasquale as Uncle Dave, Goyle, a Certain Potions Teacher, Mr. Nick, Hermeoone No. 3, Ric Gryff, Viktor, Mr. Bagman and Zach Smith); Richard Dwyer (a Very Tall Man, Sorting Hat, Real Mr. Moody, Ghost History Teach, Professor Turban, SS Security, Death Buddy, Voiceover); Samantha Egge (Ginny, Frenchy, Rowena, Professor Sprouty, Anthony Goldstein, Professor Lanny, Hermeoone No. 2, Scorpy, Death Buddy); Tim Firth (Mr. Voldy, First Headmaster, Sal); Brooke Gorsica (Harry, Helga); Lillian Hope (Leanne, Runes Teach); John Jesse Jeffords (Narrator); Jessica Jones (Susie Bones, Colin, Myrtle, Hermeoone No. 1); Joseph Jones (Oliver Rivers); Chloe Kiefer (Megan Jones); Maggie Madere (Hannah, Professor McG, SS Security); Nick Maes (J. Finch Fletchley, Clumsy Longbottom, Fat Friar, 2nd Headmaster, Seamus Finnegan); Dylan Myers (Wayne Hopkins);Maria Ruppert (Sally Perks, Bippy, Rita Scooter); Prat Shekhar (Ernie Mac, SS Security); Deke Stoklosa (Cedric, Blondo Malfoy, Professor Locky, DJ, Death Buddy); and Roberta Stone (Xavia Jones, Ms. Babble, SS Security.)

Puffs is appropriate audiences ages 13 and older for some adult language and magical battlefield violence.

Visit www.whatconj.org for more information.

