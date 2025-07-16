Expect lane closures on Route 7 Thursday night

Route 7 is scheduled to have lane closures with alternating traffic to set up a traffic shift Thursday night, July 17, for gas main installation, as a drainage improvement project advances in Kearny.

In the event of inclement weather, work will be pushed back to the following night.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Thursday, July 17, until 6 a.m., Friday, July 18, Route 7 will have lane closures in both directions with alternating traffic to allow for the implementation of a new traffic pattern. Route 7 traffic in both directions will be shifted toward the southbound side of the road for about a mile between the New Jersey Turnpike underpass (mile post 2.3) and the railroad underpass (mile post 1.7). Southbound traffic will be shifted to the right shoulder and northbound traffic will use the southbound lane. The traffic shift is necessary to allow gas main installation on the northbound side of the road.

The work is part of a $96 million federally funded project that will address existing drainage deficiencies and mitigate flooding issues by raising the roadway profile where practical. In addition, a new drainage network will be installed including pipes, inlet structures, new outfalls, flood walls, and constructing three pump stations.

Portable variable message signs are being used to provide advance notification of traffic pattern changes associated with the work. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

