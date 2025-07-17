Melham releases statement following death of Connie Francis

It is with profound sadness that the Township of Belleville mourns the passing of one of our most cherished and celebrated residents, Connie Francis.
Born Concetta Franconero in Newark in 1937, Connie moved to Belleville as a child and graduated from Belleville High School in 1955. She went on to become an international music icon, selling over 200 million records and forever cementing her place in American music history with unforgettable hits like “Who’s Sorry Now,” “Stupid Cupid” and “Where the Boys Are.”
In 2009, we proudly celebrated her legacy by naming the Belleville High School auditorium the “Connie Francis Theatre” and dedicating “Connie Francis Court” outside her childhood home. That same year, I had the distinct honor of meeting Connie. She was remarkably warm, gracious, and genuinely humbled by the Township’s efforts to honor her. Despite her global fame, she carried herself with an authenticity and humility that made clear she never forgot her Belleville roots.
Connie Francis was more than a musical legend — she was a proud daughter of Belleville. Her journey from our hometown to the world stage serves as a powerful inspiration to generations of Belleville residents.
On behalf of the Township of Belleville, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and countless fans. We will forever honor her memory and the mark she left on our community and our hearts.
Michael A. Melham
Mayor of Belleville
