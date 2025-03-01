Giangeruso promotes 6 of Lyndhurst’s finest

Six of Lyndhurst’s finest were promoted in a ceremony Feb. 27.

Sgts. Francis O’Rourke, Steven Passamano and Eric Cerrito have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Lts. O’Rourke and Cerrito will serve in the Patrol Division. Lt. Passamano will continue his work within the School Resource Office Division, continuing the department’s engagement with local schools.

Additionally, Dets. Thomas McSweeney, Christopher Cuneo and Robert Fernandez have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. McSweeney will take on a new role within the Special Operations Division, while Sgt. Cuneo will remain in the Detective Bureau.

Sgt. Fernandez will remain in his current capacity as a task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a position he has held with distinction for the past nine years.

“These promotions recognize the hard work, dedication and leadership of these officers,” Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. said. “Each of them has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving and protecting the residents of Lyndhurst, and we are confident they will continue to excel.”

Mayor and Public Safety Commissioner Robert Giangeruso also praised the promoted officers, noting: “The safety of our community depends on the dedication and professionalism of our police officers. These promotions are a testament to their hard work and commitment to serving Lyndhurst. I congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued contributions to our town.”

“The Lyndhurst Police Department congratulates Lts. O’Rourke, Passamano and Cerrito, as well as Sgts. McSweeney, Cuneo and Fernandez, on their well-earned promotions and wishes them success in their new assignments,” Public Information Officer Capt. Vincent Auteri said.

