Retired Union City detective, police dispatcher among 7 nabbed in massive drug bust: HCPO

A former detective and a current dispatcher at the Union City Police Department are among seven arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and Internal Affairs Units following a six-month long narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of more than four kilos of suspected cocaine, two handguns, seven vehicles and more than $70,000 in cash, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, July 17, 2025, law enforcement officers from the

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office executed search warrants at multiple locations — North Bergen, West New York and Union City. During the operation, officers arrested the aforementioned seven — which also included a Hudson County Correctional Police Officer — and uncovered a narcotics production facility.

The street value of the recovered narcotics is over $150,000.

The following were arrested:

Alfredo Diaz, 50, of Union City, is charged with Leading a Narcotics Network, a crime of the first degree; Maintaining a Controlled Dangerous Substance Production Facility, a crime of the first degree; two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute (cocaine), crimes of the second degree; Conspiracy to Possess (cocaine), a crime of the third degree; two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, crimes of the second degree; Conspiracy to Commit Official Misconduct, a crime of the second degree; two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine), crimes of the second degree; three counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine) within 1,000 Feet of a School, crimes of the second degree; two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine) within 500 Feet of Public Property, crimes of the second degree; two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, crimes of the second degree; two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine), crimes of the first degree; two counts of Possession of a Weapon while Committing a CDS Offense, crimes of the second degree; Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon (firearm), a crime of the fourth degree; Possession of Hollow Point Bullets, a crime of the fourth degree; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense; Receiving Stolen Property (firearm), a crime of the third degree; and three counts of Money Laundering, crimes of the third degree.

Ileana Hernandez, 56, a dispatcher with West New York Police Department, is charged with Official Misconduct, a crime of the second degree; Pattern of Official Misconduct, a crime of the second degree; Conspiracy to Commit Official Misconduct, a crime of the second degree; and Conspiracy to Distribute (cocaine), a crime of the second degree.

Edwin Martinez, 39, of North Bergen, is charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine), a crime of the first degree; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense; Possession of a Weapon (firearm) While Committing a CDS Offense, a crime of the second degree; Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (firearm), a crime of the second degree; Certain Persons not to Possess a Weapon (firearm), a crime of the fourth degree; two counts of Conspiracy to Distribute (cocaine), crimes of the second degree; Possession of Hollow Point Bullets, a crime of the fourth degree; Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine) within 500 Feet of Public Property, a crime of the second degree; Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine) within 1,000 Feet of a School, a crime of the third degree; and Receiving Stolen Property (firearm), a crime of the third degree.

Daniel Diaz, 28, of West New York, is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute (cocaine), a crime of the second degree; Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine), a crime of the second degree; Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine) within 1,000 Feet of a School, a crime of the third degree; and Possession with the Intent to Distribute (cocaine) within 500 Feet of Public Property, a crime of the second degree.

Thomas Mannion, 60, a retired West New York detective, is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute (cocaine), a crime of the second degree.

Marquis Santiago, 33, a Hudson County correctional police officer, is charged with Conspiracy to Possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine), a crime of the third degree.

Cristian Cortez, 55 of Englewood, is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute (cocaine), a crime of the second degree.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...