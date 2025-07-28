Obituaries for July 30, 2025

Teresa Corcoran

Teresa E. Corcoran died peacefully on Monday, July 21, 2025, surrounded by family.

The 10th of their 10 children, Teresa Eleanor Jordan was born to James and Rose Ann Hamill Jordan who had emigrated from Belfast, Ireland, (now Northern Ireland) and was raised in the Arlington section of Kearny. Teresa was always active in her community. She was a founding member of the Fr. Washington Club at her home parish of St. Stephen’s and a regular performer along with her sisters in club productions.

As an executive assistant at Nopco Chemical Company, even after moving to the Jersey Shore’s “Irish Riviera” with her mother, sister and niece, she continued to commute by train to work in Newark. She developed a sharp business acumen and provided sound advice to family regarding business negotiations.

Teresa lived at the shore over 10 years, until she married Ernest “Corky” Corcoran in 1967. He was a Navy veteran of World War II and a fellow member of the Father Washington Club. Together, they moved to Packanack Lake and later to Blairstown where they lived for 30 years. They loved to travel and entertain and, fortunately, did much of both.

After Corky’s death in 2008, Teresa returned to the shore and moved to Sea Girt in 2012.

No matter which parish she was in, St. Catharine’s in Spring Lake, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Packanack Lake, St. Jude’s in Blairstown or St. Mark’s in Sea Girt, Teresa was an active participant. She was a member of the Rosary Society, the Sodality and a stalwart member and supporter of the St. Jude’s Ladies Guild. Teresa was a daily communicant at St. Mark’s Church in Sea Girt, until her health no longer allowed her to attend Mass. She was most appreciative of the daily Mass broadcasts.

Teresa was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She could always be counted on to help family and friends. Her generosity was boundless.

Teresa was predeceased by her parents, James and Rose Ann Jordan; her husband, Ernest C. Corcoran; siblings and siblings-in-law, James Jordan Jr., Edward and Marie Jordan, Elizabeth Anne Jordan, John and Louise Jordan, Thomas and Margaret Jordan, Mary and George Fultz, William Benedict Jordan, John and Rose Wildeman, John and Cecilia Holle; niece, Rosalie Jordan, great niece, Megan Jordan; nephews, James Jordan, John Holle Jr. and Thomas Jordan Jr., and great-nephews, Stephen Sherman and Jason Jordan.

She is survived by many nieces and great nieces, nephews and great nephews, as well as cousins in the U.S. and Ireland, and many very dear friends.

Visitation was at at the O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mark’s Church, Sea Girt. Committal was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of Charity of Convent Station, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, N.J. 07961 or The Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375, Morristown, N.J. 07963.

Eileen Crawford

Eileen Crawford (Mulholland), 102, died Sunday, July 27, 2025, at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Newark.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, July 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. The funeral will begin in the funeral home on Thursday morning, July 31, at 9 a.m. then to St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Kearny, where a 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Eileen left her home country in 1953 to rejoin her husband, James, in Canada. In 1958 James, Eileen and five of their children would come to the United States and settle in Kearny.

Mrs. Crawford was a proud member of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Kearny Irish Association and a member of the Xaverian Guild Society.

Eileen is survived by her children, James Crawford (Brigid McCarthy), Joseph Crawford, Mary Greenhalgh (Russell), Eileen Anne McQuilkin (Allan), Kathleen Foster-Moore (John) and Kevin Crawford (Patricia). She also leaves behind her beloved 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Crawford, one daughter, Patricia Crawford, one grandson, Russell Greenhalgh III and her daughter-in-law, Mary Crawford.

Eileen was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cared for all with compassion and dedication and who seldom complained. Her faith was her strength and was an inspiration to everyone that met her. She was our matriarch and will be forever missed by all of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Cerebral Palsy of North Jersey, 115 Stirling Road Warren, N.J. 07059.

Mary ‘Molly’ Maxwell

Mary “Molly” Maxwell died July 4, 2025.

She was 85.

Molly is survived by her loving daughter Ann (her husband Frank Italiano) and her grandchildren Max and Alexandra.

Molly was born in Greengairs, Scotland. She lived many years in Kearny and moved to Georgia in 2023.

To view a detailed story of her life, please visit her more detailed obituary at www.armitagewiggins.com.

