Kearny UEZ hosting Scarecrow Stroll

Be sure to take part in the of the first-ever Kearny UEZ Scarecrow Stroll & Contest.
The stroll invites all of Kearny — residents, businesses, community organizations and school groups — to imagine and build the most wild, clever, and funny scarecrows within stroll guidelines.
Register now to create a scarecrow at www.kearnyscarecrowstroll.com.
Registration is open now through Oct. 2.
Scarecrows must be ready for creators to install Oct. 10 to 12.
The event is open only to Kearny residents, businesses, and community organizations — but anyone can vote for their favorites.
Scarecrows will be on display on Kearny and Midland avenues Oct. 12 to Oct. 31. That’s also when voting for fun and prizes will be open.
“We hope the stroll will bring the community and businesses together, encourage walking and bring a festive fall feel to town,” Linda Kraus D’Isa, KUEZ coordinator, said. “And as people are strolling, we hope they take the opportunity to visit our wonderful restaurants and businesses along the avenues.
For registration, FAQs and complete rules, visit www.kearnyscarecrowstroll.com.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.