Kearny UEZ hosting Scarecrow Stroll

Be sure to take part in the of the first-ever Kearny UEZ Scarecrow Stroll & Contest.

The stroll invites all of Kearny — residents, businesses, community organizations and school groups — to imagine and build the most wild, clever, and funny scarecrows within stroll guidelines.

Register now to create a scarecrow at www.kearnyscarecrowstroll.com.

Registration is open now through Oct. 2.

Scarecrows must be ready for creators to install Oct. 10 to 12.

The event is open only to Kearny residents, businesses, and community organizations — but anyone can vote for their favorites.

Scarecrows will be on display on Kearny and Midland avenues Oct. 12 to Oct. 31. That’s also when voting for fun and prizes will be open.

“We hope the stroll will bring the community and businesses together, encourage walking and bring a festive fall feel to town,” Linda Kraus D’Isa, KUEZ coordinator, said. “And as people are strolling, we hope they take the opportunity to visit our wonderful restaurants and businesses along the avenues.

For registration, FAQs and complete rules, visit www.kearnyscarecrowstroll.com.

