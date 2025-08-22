Bipartisan bill championed by state PBA will strengthen mental-health protections for first responders

Gov. Philip D. Murphy signed legislation Aug. 21 proposed by the State PBA to enhance the benefits for and privacy of first responders seeking mental-health treatment through worker’s compensation.

The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Roy Freiman and Sen. Joe Lagana, both Democrats, and 19 bipartisan cosponsors, requires an employer to provide up to 12 hours of paid, confidential counseling services for work-related traumatic incidents.

These services are in addition to any other benefits provided to members under their health insurance. The bill also, crucially, allows members to select their own counselors rather than use ones assigned by workers compensation.

Finally, the bill provides for confidentiality in communication between members and peer counselors provided through the PBA Peer team. This ensures members have the space to freely discuss their need for mental-health treatment without fear of their employer being advised.

“This is a major victory for our members and all first responders so that we can protect their mental and physical health,” state PBA President Pete Andreyev said of the bill signing. “Any officer who feels the weight of the job getting heavier on their shoulders should look to this law and our mental health counseling services as their lifeline.”

Kearny PBA No. 21 President Mina Ekladious also chimed in.

“Research shows that law enforcement officers experience approximately 200 critical incidents over the course of their careers,” Ekladious said. “Each of those moments carries the potential for lasting emotional impact — impact we have a responsibility to address and to heal.

“With the signing of this vital legislation by Gov. Murphy — championed by the New Jersey State PBA and backed by a broad bipartisan coalition — we are taking a bold step toward safeguarding the mental health and dignity of those who serve our communities. This is more than policy — it’s progress. It’s a promise to every first responder: you are never alone.

“The Kearny PBA extends its deepest gratitude to the elected officials from the 31st Legislative District whose vote made this possible: Sen. Angela V. McKnight, Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato and Assemblyman William B. Sampson IV.”

