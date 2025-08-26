Caroselli: We could use more community policing in this country

To the Editor:

It has become obvious to me that community policing is really more important than ever as we deal with too many lawless activities throughout our country. I applaud Kearny for instituting this form of policing and the various activities designed to make the public aware of the vital work they do in their community.

Community policing enables the police to get to know their residents and for the residents to know them. In this manner, it is more likely these residents will want to partner with the police to help safeguard their neighborhoods.

As I was growing up in Jersey City, the police knew the residents because there were foot patrols and not just police riding around in cars. The police knew our parents and they knew who we were. When I was only 14, I would walk the beat with a police officer named Don Nagle.

He was a veteran and had studied Tae Kwando in Korea where he became a 10th-degree black belt. It was quite an experience for me and I grew to love this protector of humanity. I remember many of the police officers from the rank and file to the commanding officers. I was always ready to assist them if I was needed.

On one occasion, someone broke into a business and there was glass strewn about. I helped a patrol officer clean up the mess. I have many fond memories of the Jersey City police and my interactions with them. I have nothing but respect for all who serve and protect.

Today, I don’t see this same relationship existing between the police in some communities and the residents. I know a number of police officers in Kearny and I know how hard their job is. Regardless, you can engage many of them in conversation and they respect you as much as you respect them. This is the way it should be.

I come from a family that always had a deep respect for law and order. My nephew, John, is a retired Bayonne Police Department detective who was a member of the Legion of Honor having been commended many times for bravery. My uncle was a magistrate and the chief corporation counsel under five Jersey City mayors.

His brother practiced law in the Supreme Court of two states. Many of my family and friends served in the military. So, knowing what I know and seeing the current policing in some locales as deficient, I write this letter in favor of Community Policing.

I hope this letter serves as constructive criticism and is not seen as anything other than that.

Rich Caroselli

North Arlington

