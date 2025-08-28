William D. Von Busch at 60

William D. Von Busch

William D. Von Busch, affectionately known as Billy, died unexpectedly at his home Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the age of 60.

Though his time here ended far too soon, Billy’s life was filled with love, laughter and countless moments of kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Born at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny, on Sept. 16, 1964, Billy spent much of his life in the community he loved before moving to Belvidere in 2011. He was a true craftsman at heart — talented with tools, gifted at fixing just about anything and always ready to lend a helping hand. Billy’s generous spirit and willingness to show up for others made him a steady source of comfort and reliability to his family and friends.

He is survived his daughter, Victoria. He also leaves behind his loving mother, Judith Oldknow; his father, William O. Von Busch (and his wife MaryEllen); his sisters Debbie (and her husband Donald Manning), Denise (and her husband John Arndt) and Dawn Romeo; step-siblings; as well as many adoring nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will carry his memory forward.

A celebration of life will take place Sept. 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Hriczak Park Pavilion, Belvidere.

