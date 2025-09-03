Governor attempts to do what Guy & Doyle already did with helicopters

Gov. Philip D. Murphy has asked the FAA’s new administrator to reduce and reroute “non-essential helicopter flights to New York” from Kearny — yet it all comes three months after Hudson County Executive Craig Guy and Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle already struck a deal with the heliport operator to make changes similar to what Murphy is requesting.

The governor’s Aug. 18 letter was addressed to Bryan Bedford, who took over as the FAA administrator in July.

The letter comes months after a chopper that took off from the Kearny heliport crashed into the Hudson River near Jersey City, killing all on board.

Here’s the entirety of Murphy’s letter.

I am writing to request the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) help in reducing and rerouting nonessential helicopter flights to New York from the HHI Heliport in Kearny. Thousands of tourist and charter flights fly each year at low altitude over two of New Jersey’s most densely populated communities, Hoboken and Jersey City, causing disruptive noise and raising serious safety concerns. I ask the FAA to take immediate action to curb these disturbances and protect our communities.

As you know, on April 10, 2025, a tourist helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed into the Hudson River just 75 feet from the Jersey City waterfront, killing all six people on board. In a prior incident on March 11, 2018, an open-door FlyNYON tour helicopter, departing from HHI Heliport in Kearny, flew over Jersey City and crashed into the East River in New York City, killing five passengers. Helicopters departing from HHI Heliport to New York fly directly over Jersey City and Hoboken, placing residential neighborhoods beneath their flight paths in danger. While the 2018 and 2025 crashes happened over water, a future crash over land could result in even more devastating consequences. We must not wait for such a tragedy to occur before taking decisive action.

Aviation regulation falls under the FAA’s authority and therefore I am requesting your leadership and partnership to protect our communities. In December 2023, the FAA, in cooperation with the National Park Service, adopted an Air Tour Management Plan that capped tourist helicopter flights over Hawaii Volcanoes National Park at 1,548 per year (down from over 11,300). I urge similar bold action for New Jersey, where the areas in need of protection are the homes, schools, and streets where our residents live.

I respectfully request that the FAA implement the following measures to address nonessential

helicopters in New Jersey:

Prohibit or sharply reduce the number of nonessential helicopter flights operating in New Jersey. The FAA should immediately exercise its authority (through regulations, air tour management plans, or emergency orders) to prohibit or reduce tourist and charter flights operating in New Jersey.

Mandate safer, less disruptive flight paths for remaining helicopter operations. The FAA should direct helicopters away from residential areas and over water wherever possible. For example, flights departing HHI Heliport in Kearny could be routed over Newark Bay instead of directly above Hoboken and Jersey City neighborhoods. This change would significantly reduce noise above our residential communities and enhance safety by keeping helicopters over water.

Limit operating hours for nonessential flights from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Residents deserve peace and quiet in the mornings and evenings. The FAA can work with the HHI Heliport to execute a voluntary noise abatement program to reduce community disruptions.

I am confident that under your leadership, the FAA can devise a solution that addresses the concerns of our communities while increasing flight safety.

Interestingly, however, Murphy’s letter to the FAA comes three months after Guy and Doyle had said they’d already received commitments from HHI Heliport CEO Jeff Hyman to alleviate the helicopter activity throughout Hudson County.

At the time, an agreement was struck where 90% of the trips originating out of the Kearny heliport would take place during the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the spring/summer/fall and 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the winter. Those times go beyond what Murphy requested.

In June, Guy had said HHI has pledged it would also not contract another tour company to replace the now-defunct New York Helicopters, operators of the fatal flight earlier this year. Without this additional tour company operation, it was estimated annually 3,000 movements per year will be reduced in the area.

“Unfettered helicopter flights over Hudson County are unacceptable. This is a safety issue, a quality-of-life issue and an environmental issue. It is time to hold these operators accountable for their actions,” Guy said in June. “The remedies HHI has offered are but a first step to addressing concerns of Hudson County residents. This issue remains the highest priority for me and Congressman Rob Menendez — we will remain vigilant in ensuring the lives of our people are not constantly harassed by helicopter flights. We will be watching and will take stock of the situation and see if HHI is meeting its commitments. The proof will be in the pudding.”

“As mayor of Kearny, I, too, heard the complaints from Jersey City and Hoboken, in person and in emails as well,” Doyle said nearly three months ago. “The issue of the helicopters did not go unnoticed. I attended the meetings with County Executive Craig Guy and his team. We are confident the changes Mr. Hyman from HHI promised along with testimony from 2014 will give much needed relief from the helicopters. I will continue to work with the county executive and Congressman Menendez to continue to monitor this situation.”

