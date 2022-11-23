Girls Scouts sponsor pet (and human) pics with Santa event

Girl Scouts working on their Bronze Award sponsor a Pet Pictures with Santa event Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Girl Scout House, 635 Kearny Ave., Kearny.
The backdrop and Santa will be supplied and someone will be available to take pictures with your device. Pictures may include humans and pets.
While there is no cost to come take your own pictures, it is asked adults bring one of either unwanted blankets and towels to be donated to an animal shelter; pet food either cat/dog wet/dry; dog treats; or a $5 monetary donation to be used to purchase pet supplies for an animal shelter. As a reminder — dogs must be leashed and cats should be in a carrier.
