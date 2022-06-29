Two major events Thursday in Harrison

Independence Day BBQ for Harrison senior citizens

The Town of Harrison sponsors a barbecue for town senior citizens Thursday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Senior Center, 221 Harrison Ave. All Harrison senior citizens are welcome to attend.

Blood drive at Harrison Rec Center

The Town of Harrison also hosts a blood drive Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Harrison Recreation Center, Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard. Entrance will be from the FER side of the building. When donating, please have a photo ID with you and be sure to eat before donations. Appointments may be made at www.nybc.org/njdrive. Use sponsor code 70864. All donors, including fans of other teams, will receive a New York Mets T-shirt after donating. Send a text to (917) 699-9073 with questions.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

