Obituaries for Oct. 1, 2025

Georginna ‘Georgia’ Edna Enright

Georginna “Georgia” Edna Enright, of Toms River, formerly of East Newark, entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 12, 2025 at HMH Ocean University Medical Center, Brick, New Jersey. She was 77 years old.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, NJ 07029. A funeral service was held at the funeral home and her final disposition was held at Rosedale Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or share a fond memory, please visit www.mulliganfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Georgia.

Liliana A. Dasilva

Liliana A. Dasilva, of the Ironbound section of Newark, formerly of Coimbra, Portugal, died Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

She was 44.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral service took place at the funeral home and her final disposition was private.

Liliana is survived by her two sons Ivo and Gabriel Oliveira, and her mother Victoria Lopes.

She was predeceased by her father, Goze Alberto.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or share a fond memory, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Janeann Cecere

Janeann Cecere of Harrison, formerly of North Bergen, died Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was 81.

Friends and relatives of Janeann and her family are welcome to attend her visitation Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. Her final disposition will be private.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Janeann was born in Hoboken and raised in Jersey City. After marriage, she raised her family in North Bergen`, where they lived for 20+ years. Most recently and upon retirement, Janeann moved to Harrison in 2018.

She is survived by her loving children, Linda Fitzpatrick and her husband Steven, Donna Walsh, Kathy Wadleigh and her husband Russell, Kenny Slattery, and Karen Andrzejewski and her husband Danny, dear siblings, sister Marie Calhoun

(John), brother Joseph Manto, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Richard Powers, her husband Louis Cecere in 2023 and her brother Charlie.

Michael Vacca

Michael Vacca, of Harrison, formerly of Kearny, died Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

He was 59.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral service took place at the funeral home and his final disposition was private.

Michael is survived by his stepfather, Thomas Payne Sr., siblings, Marion Payne, Lori Vacca, Thomas Payne Jr., Roxanne D’Amico Ferriero and Vincent D’Amico, cousins Laurie Francis Valente and Nicholus and Gavin Valente.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or share a fond memory, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Manuel F. Alves

Manuel F. Alves died Sept. 27, 2025.

He was 82.

Born in Madeira Island, Portugal, he lived in Newark before moving to Kearny 37 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Mr. Alves was retired from Mansol Ceramics in Belleville. He was a proud veteran of the Air Force in Portugal. He loved to garden, tinker with cars and listen to Portuguese music.

He was the beloved husband of Maria and loving father of Maria Ponte (Joe) and Albertina Alves. Brother of Maria, Matilde and the late Antonio, Joao and Jose. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Matthew, Eric and Isabella.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Marion Kenna

Marion Kenna (nee Harte) died Sept. 18, 2025.

She was 97.

Viewing was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kearny, with her beloved husband Thomas and cherished daughter Eileen.

Marion was a very devout Catholic woman and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed her memberships and involvement with the Sisters of Charity Library Guild, the St. Stephen’s Library, the Kearny Museum, the Friends of Erin, the Arlington Woman’s Club, the Arbor Day Foundation, the Ellis Island Museum and the Democratic Election Commission. She was a volunteer for St. Stephen’s class trips and was a class mother at Roosevelt School.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anne Harte, loving wife of the late Thomas F. Kenna and proud mother of the late Eileen Ann Kenna, Assistant Hudson County Prosecutor, taken too soon by a tragic accident. Sister of the late Anna Dumchus, Rose Alicks and Thomas J. Harte. She was also the loving Aunt of; Barbara Bartolomeo, William Dumchus, Vincent Dumchus, Audrey Ann Harte Milko, Agnes Jennings, Michael McCormack, Daniel Harte, Joseph Harte, Sharon Jennings, Jaclyn Harte and the late Sharon McCormack and Thomas Harte.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to St. Stephen’s Church.

Like this: Like Loading...