Scots pull massive United Boeing 737-900 Max to raise money for Special Olympics

The Scots American Athletic Club of Kearny took part in a fundraiser for Special Olympics Saturday, Oct. 4, at Newark Liberty International Airport. The team was able to pull the United Airlines Boeing 737-900 Max 12 feet to successfully complete the challenge and is seen here on the tarmac at Terminal A. A 737-900 Max weighs about 156,000 pounds while empty. Of the 33 teams who participated, the Scots Club finished at 16th.
