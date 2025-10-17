After 2 residential burglaries & multi-agency police chase, 2 suspects apprehended with loaded handgun: Kearny PD

An investigation into two forced-entry residential burglaries in Kearny and an attempted burglary in Union culminated in the arrest of two armed suspects following a multi-agency pursuit that ended in Newark, Det. Sgt. Michal Gontarczuk, public-information officer of the Kearny Police Department, said.

According to Gontarczuk:

In the early-morning hours of Oct. 17, 2025, burglars are alleged to have forced their way into two occupied Kearny homes. From one of these residences, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG was stolen. This same stolen vehicle was later used during an attempted residential burglary in Union.

Kearny Police Department detectives, utilizing investigative technology to track the stolen Mercedes, located the vehicle in Newark. When detectives attempted to surveil the vehicle, it fled, initiating a police pursuit. The incident evolved into a larger, multi-agency pursuit which ultimately ended when the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 14th and Speedway avenues in Newark.

The vehicle’s two male occupants fled the crash scene on foot; however, thanks to the assistance of the Newark Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Union Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, both suspects were captured and arrested.

The suspects were identified as Faruq K. Esannason, 20, of Avenel, and Zymeir S. Gilmer, 22 of Newark.

A loaded handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine was recovered and proceeds from at least one of the burglaries were found inside the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody by the Newark Police Department. The investigation remains ongoing and charges are expected to be pursued by multiple agencies.

Kearny Police Chief Scott Macfie extends his sincere thanks to law enforcement partners.

“Their seamless cooperation and the diligent work of Kearny detectives resulted in the apprehension of two dangerous individuals and the removal of a deadly firearm from the streets,” Macfie said. “If criminals victimize our residents, we will use all available resources and efforts to capture them and bring them to justice.”

Like this: Like Loading...