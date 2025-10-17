Expect road closures for paving beginning Oct. 20 in Kearny

Several streets in Kearny will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 20, as they’re milled and paved.

Elm Street between Seeley Avenue and Garofalo Place will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 20 and 21.

Chestnut Street between Bergen and Wilson avenues will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 22.

And, Garfield Avenue, east of Schuyler Avenue, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 22.

The work is part of Kearny’s ongoing road-improvement program.

Like this: Like Loading...