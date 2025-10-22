Lyndhurst OEM continues expansion

The Lyndhurst Office of Emergency Management continues to upgrade its emergency communication infrastructure and is urging residents to enhance their own preparedness.

These new enhancements include technical upgrades to the local AM emergency broadcast station, WPUV-838 on 1700 AM, which now features Spanish-language messages, a digital recorder for rapid updates and a weather alert radio that automatically broadcasts live National Weather Service alerts.

A comprehensive Emergency Preparedness Guidebook is available for download on the Township’s website. Residents are also reminded to download the free Lyndhurst OEM mobile application at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for live push notifications, contact information and more.

The free OEM app is a comprehensive and powerful tool for resident preparedness, providing a single point of access for critical municipal services and emergency communications.

Key features include:

— Real-time emergency alerts and a history of recently-issued notifications

— Immediate access to evacuation routes and maps demonstrating how to access local emergency shelters

— A special-needs registry for vulnerable community members

— Tools for families to create and maintain an emergency plan

— The ability to submit anonymous crime tips to the Lyndhurst Police Department

— A section for reporting issues, such as street-light outages

— Information and assistance resources for opioid dependency

— Convenient municipal features, including the ability to pay parking and non-moving summonses

— Access to current weather and seven-day forecasts, local traffic information, and power outage updates

— Local township news and details about the Community Emergency Response (CERT) Team

“These comprehensive efforts to enhance public safety further underscore the township’s commitment to building a culture of preparedness within the community,” Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso said. “We urge every resident to partner with us by taking the necessary steps to prepare themselves and their families.”

With unpredictable weather, the risk of widespread telecommunications network outages or major emergencies makes it imperative Lyndhurst residents maintain the ability to receive vital information if conventional systems fail.

“We also strongly encourage residents to have a hand-crank AM radio in their disaster supply kit,” Lyndhurst police Capt. Paul F. Haggerty said. “By using the upgraded technological resources available and preparing for emergencies throughout the home, residents allow first responders to focus on the most critical life safety matters when emergencies arise.”

Learn more about emergency preparedness here.

