Elections set in North Arlington & Kearny next week

Voters will chose a mayor and four members of the Kearny Town Council as well as two members of the North Arlington Borough Council on Election Day 2025.

Early voting is already underway across New Jersey.

Kearny’s mayoralty features a race between incumbent Carol Jean Doyle, a Democrat, and Sydney J. Ferreira, a Republican who ran in 2021 for the same position as a Democrat and again in 2023 as a Republican.

In Kearny’s First Ward, incumbent Democrat Marytrine DeCastro faces the GOP’s “Smiley” M. Whala.

In the Second Ward, incumbent Democrat Jose Rodrigues squares off against Republican M. Margarida Fernandes.

In the Third Ward, incumbent Democrat Fred Esteves faces off against the GOP’s Jorge Dos Santos in a rematch of last year’s special election.

In the Fourth Ward, Democrat Gerald Ficeto is up against Anthony J. Morales.

In North Arlington, incumbents Republicans Kirl Del Russo and Amanda Decicco face Democrats John Malwierczak and Gengiz Sever.

In Harrison, Democrat Michael Dolaghan will return to the council, running unopposed for a seat he vacated last year.

Three seats in East Newark are up for grabs without opposition — Democrats Raymond Graham Jr., Jeffrey Pinto and Alacio DeOliveira.

The Observer invited all candidates to submit bios several weeks ago and received responses from the Democrats running in Kearny and the Republicans in North Arlington.

North Arlington

Amanda Velez DeCicco

Councilwoman Amanda Decicco first moved to New Jersey from Brooklyn, with her family, aged 10. She and her husband chose to make North Arlington their home in 2012, as they began raising their children and have since become deeply rooted within the community.

As a proud wife and mother, Amanda is known for her big heart and her love of helping others. She takes pride in listening, supporting and caring for people, always striving to be a source of encouragement and compassion. Her medical background, combined with her natural empathy, has guided her toward a life of service.

Following the devastating loss of her young son, Jayden, to cancer, Amanda turned her grief into purpose. She authored “Every Hero Has a Story,” and has since dedicated herself to advocating for children with cancer, supporting hospice care and offering emotional and grief support to families in need.

Faith has been the foundation of Amanda’s strength and resilience. She is deeply committed to her church and carries those values into her public service. In addition to her council role, she is actively involved as a class mom, a strong supporter of the North Arlington School System and a volunteer in local charities and youth programs.

Professionally, Amanda serves full-time as a hospice liaison, where she helps guide patients and families through some of life’s most difficult moments with compassion and understanding.

As councilwoman, Amanda is committed to serving North Arlington with compassion, integrity and dedication. As a new councilwoman, Amanda has already founded the Hispanic Heritage Recognition, which debuted in 2025. She has immediately jumped into the liaison roles of her predecessor and hasn’t missed a single beat. She is honored to work alongside Mayor Daniel H. Pronti and her fellow council members to make North Arlington the best it can be for all residents.

Kirk Del Russo

Born and raised in North Arlington, Councilman Kirk Del Russo is a graduate of North Arlington High School and a former president and CEO of the long-time NA business, Kirk’s Transmission and Auto Sales Inc. Kirk was an original commissioner of the North Arlington redevelopment agency from 1989 to 2004. He served as a volunteer member of the North Arlington Zoning Board of Adjustment for three terms prior to being elected as councilman.

Kirk served as the municipal chairman for the North Arlington Republican Party. He was a founding member and original president of the Meadowlands Investment Club, based in North Arlington.

Through the years, Kirk has supported many youth organizations through financial and sponsorship contributions. He chaired the scholarship committee, served on the North Arlington High School Booster Club and was an original committee member of the North Arlington High School Hall of Fame.

Kirk is a licensed realtor and a supervisor with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

Since being elected in 2018, Kirk has been committed to working with senior citizens and local youth organizations. He is currently the liaison for the DPW, the Passaic River Cleanup Project and the North Arlington Historical Society.

Kirk is committed to stabilizing municipal property taxes and is an advocate for smart development throughout North Arlington. He believes in North Arlington and is dedicated to doing his part to ensure it is always a great place to live, work, get an education and retire for many years to come.

Kearny

Carol Jean Doyle – Mayor

Mayor Carol Jean Doyle made history when elected Mayor of Kearny Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Doyle is the first woman mayor since 1938 and the first woman ever elected by the voters of Kearny.

Doyle has lived in Kearny for over 55 years and served on the council for 27 years in the Third Ward. Doyle served as Council President, chairwoman of the Finance Committee and as a member of the Department of Public Works committee. The mayor was also the council liaison for senior citizens, the United Veterans Organizations and the Kearny Museum.

Doyle is a member of the Kearny Municipal Utilities Authority, a 35-year member of the Kearny Safety Council and a 34-year member of the Kearny Municipal Alliance. Doyle previously served as a recreation commissioner for five years and during her service brought back the Halloween Parade.

Doyle is one of the founding members of the Kearny Domestic Violence Task Force and Neighborhood Watch program. Presently she is First Vice President and a Board member of Pathways to Independence. She is a founding member of West Hudson Arts and Theater and the Kearny Museum. She is also a member of Friends of Erin, Friends of the Kearny Public Library, served on the Sesquicentennial Committee and worked on the 150th Town of Kearny Celebration, Project Graduation and a is member of the Portuguese Cultural Association of Kearny, Kearny-Belleville Elks 1050, EADD, Education Awareness on Drug Dependency. Doyle was instrumental in the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion, J.E. Frobisher Post 99.

Doyle has served as president of the Woman’s Club of Arlington, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 99, Kearny Optimist Club and Hudson County American Cancer Society.

Doyle has served as chairwoman for the Annual Passaic River Clean-Up, Senior Citizen Picnic, Memorial Day Parade, and the Town Holiday Giving Tree for 30+ years.

Doyle has been recognized with New Jersey Clean Communities Award, Passaic River Coalition Award, Jersey Journal Woman of Achievement, VFW Third District Award for Outstanding Citizen; Hudson County Woman of the Year, Salvation Army Outstanding Citizen Award, Citation for Service and Civic Endeavors from Hudson County, Christopher Columbus Outstanding Community Service, New Jersey Federation of Woman’s Club-State Honor Roll, Giblin Association – Devoted Public and Private Service Award, Honorary Irish Woman by West Hudson United Irish, Woman of the Year by Girl Scout Troop 2771 and the Kearny Elks, Citizen of the Year award and Essex-West Hudson Labor Council, AFL¬CIO for 57 years of dedication to the Town of Kearny.

Doyle was married to the late Norman A. Doyle Jr.; they have two children Meghan and Norman III. She is the proud grandmother of Ryan and Kelsey.

Marytrine DeCastro – First Ward

First Ward Councilwoman Marytrine DeCastro is a registered nurse licensed in the States of New Jersey and New York. She attended Franklin School and Kearny High School and is a graduate of Hudson County Community College and Bayonne School of Nursing. She is a member of the Portuguese Cultural Association of Kearny and attended the Kearny Portuguese School, officially known as Escola de Língua e Cultura Portuguesa de Kearny. DeCastro served as a member of the Kearny Environmental and Beautification committee and the Board of Health. She was a volunteer for many years at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny and a volunteer coach in Kearny Recreation. She worked as a Hudson County Board of Elections district board worker and volunteered with the Kearny Democratic Party.

DeCastro currently serves as a volunteer member of the Hudson County Family Part Juvenile Conference Committee and is an active member in several local service organizations including the Queen of Peace Home School Association and the Harrison Lions International. She has supported and volunteered in the Passaic River Clean-up, March of Dimes WalkAmerica, Breast Cancer Walk for the Cure and the Lupus Walk.

DeCastro has lived in the Town of Kearny 43 years and has been a resident of the First Ward for the past 21 years. She is the proud parent of two sons, Jordan and Chad, and daughter of Albano and Maria Fernanda DeCastro. She has two sisters, Lyla and Silvina.

Jose Rodrigues – Second Ward

Second Ward Councilman Jose “Joe” Rodrigues, a proud resident of Kearny, was born in Newark to Portuguese immigrant parents. He spent his early years in Newark before moving to Portugal aged 13. At 18, Jose returned to Newark on his own and began working as an autobody technician.

In 1998, Jose married Ann and the two settled in Kearny. They are proud parents of three sons who were raised in Kearny and continue to reside here.

With over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, Jose currently serves as a senior claim service analyst and works in the special investigations unit. A licensed adjuster in 11 states, he brings extensive knowledge and expertise to his role.

Jose, along with his family, has volunteered alongside his wife Ann at Kearny Project Graduation for the past 10 years. Jose is fluent in both Spanish and Portuguese, allowing him to connect with and support Kearny’s diverse community.

Fred Esteves – Third Ward

Third Ward Councilman Fred Esteves has been a proud resident of Kearny for over 45 years, dedicating much of his life to public service and improving the community he calls home. A lifelong Democrat and member of the Hudson County Democratic Committee for 25+ years, he brings a wealth of leadership experience and commitment to his role as Third Ward councilman.

After graduating from the New Jersey Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, Esteves began a successful career in engineering, culminating in his retirement in 2019 from BAE Systems.

As a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War, he earned a certification in leadership through the US Army equipping him with the skills and discipline necessary to lead effectively both in the military and civilian spheres.

Fred has a distinguished record of service to the Town of Kearny. He served on the Kearny Planning Board for 25 years, helping guide the town’s development with thoughtful and strategic oversight. For 25+ years, he also played a vital role on the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ), fostering economic growth and supporting local businesses. Additionally, his service on the West Hudson Hospital Board of Governors reflects his dedication to improving the resources for the community.

Beyond his professional and public service achievements, Fred is a devoted family man. He and his wife, Doralice, are proud parents to David and Daniel, and grandparents to Liliana and Isabella.

As Third Ward Councilman, Esteves remains committed to serving Kearny with trusted leadership and a vision for a brighter future for all residents.

Jerry Ficeto – Fourth Ward

Fourth Ward Councilman Gerald Ficeto is a lifelong resident of Kearny and a product of the Kearny Public Schools. After graduating from Kearny High School, Ficeto attended Montclair State College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in music education and a teacher’s certification for the State of New Jersey. He attended New Jersey City University where he earned a master’s degree in music education with a concentration in conducting.

Ficeto taught in the Kearny School district for 25½ years until his retirement.

Presently he is the Director of Bands and Small Ensembles at Stevens Institute of Technology where he has been an artist in residence since 2004. Ficeto is a founding member and president emeritus and had volunteered his time regularly at West Hudson Arts & Theater Co., a non-profit arts organization in Kearny.

Ficeto volunteered coaching basketball and softball with the Kearny Recreation programs and was the volunteer director of the Pioneer Boys of America Drum and Bugle Corp. Ficeto has served on the Recreation Commission and proudly serves as the chairman of the Police and DPW committees.

Among his many professional associations, he is a life member of the New Jersey Congress of Parents and Teachers; a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, the Elks, the New Jersey Education Association and ASCAP.

Ficeto has been married to Denise for 46 years and is the father of two daughters — Alyssa and Ashley — and a proud grandfather of Luke.

Like this: Like Loading...