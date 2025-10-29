Flag that flew over Ft. McHenry now in Observer’s Kearny office

The Belleville Historical Society recently presented The Observer with an American flag that was flown above Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor Sept. 14, 2025, the anniversary of the Battle of Fort McHenry which was the inspiration for the writing of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ during the War of 1812. Most are unaware the British invaded America 29 years after the American Revolution in an unsuccessful attempt to regain the colonies. The Belleville Historical Society made its annual trip to have flags flown above the fort by the National Park Service, which the society presents to veteran and patriotic organizations and individuals. While in Baltimore, the society paid their respects and set a flag at the grave of the fort’s heroic commander, Lt. Colonel George Armistead. Seen here are, from left, Val Hadshinow, of the BHS; Lisa Feorenzo, Observer owner; and Mike Perrone, president of the BHS.

