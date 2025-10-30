OBITUARY — Maureen Garden at 59

With great sorrow, Caela and Ryan Garden announce the passing of their strong, kind and caring mother, Maureen A. Garden, who died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the age of 59.

She was married for 28 years to Scott, who preceded her death in 2021.

Her children were her greatest source of strength through difficult times, and her constant source of laughter and joy. Welcoming her into Heaven, along with Scott, were her beloved father, the late Patrick Joseph Hehir, cherished nephew, the late Corey Baker, and dear friend, the late Will Price. Maureen is survived by her loving children, Caela Garden (fiancé, Angel) and Ryan Garden (girlfriend Adriana), her devoted mother, Suzanne Hehir, and her dear sisters, Sheila Baker (late Steve Campbell), and Patricia Donnellan (Christy). She will be lovingly remembered by her cherished nieces and nephews: KellyAnn, Steven, Mikey, Caitriona, Roisin, Zoe, Brynna, Tommy, Kevin, Danny, and Katie. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Gregory Garden (Joy) and Jeffrey Garden (Laura). Maureen will be sorely missed by her devoted friends, lovingly known as “Team Maureen” – Sheri Roddy, Jennifer Illjes, Graceann Del Mauro and Christine Rios – her steadfast companions who never left her side. Maureen grew up in North Arlington and lived in Hasbrouck Heights for nearly thirty years. She began her career in 1984 working in the family business, The Tara Deli & Irish Gift Shop in Kearny. In 2010, she discovered her true calling as a paraprofessional in the Hasbrouck Heights school system, where she was adored by her students. Later, she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a customer service representative for Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Maureen will be remembered for her tremendous heart, her deep love for family and their Irish roots, and her affection for all dogs, especially Melo, Willow, Toby, Casey and Tara.

Relatives and friends visited at Nazare Memorial Home, 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

You may express your condolences to Maureen’s family by using a tribute wall at www.nazarememorialhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...