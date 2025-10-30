Kearny Police Officer Sean Wilson completes 125th prestigious NJSP Crime Scene Investigator Class

Kearny Police Officer Sean Wilson has completed the New Jersey State Police’s 125th Crime Scene Investigator Class. This intensive 280-hour course trains officers in advanced techniques for processing complex crime scenes. Participants master critical skills such as evidence collection, forensic photography, fingerprint analysis and crime scene reconstruction. Wilson joins an esteemed group of Kearny Police Department graduates of this program, including Retired Capt. Timothy Wagner, Det. Frank West, Sgt. Neil Nelson, Officer Jonathan Dowie, Det. Jordenson Jean and Det. Chris Medina. His new skills will further strengthen the department’s ability to serve and protect the Kearny community, the department says.
