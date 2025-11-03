LPD arrests suspect with help from officers on scene, drone & K-9 unit

The Lyndhurst Police Department’s investment into technology has once again yielded great dividends.

That’s because on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 1:35 a.m., Sgts. Richard Jasinski and Nicholas Abruscato, and Officers Edward Montoya, Anthony Morreale and Jorge Fernandez responded to 230 Clay Ave. (National Electronic Transit Corp) on a report of two suspicious males wearing reflective vests who reportedly entered the enclosed property — and it all led to one of the reported suspects being arrested.

According to Capt. Paul F. Haggerty, the LPD’s public-information officer:

The aforementioned property had fallen victim to a commercial burglary recently. It was further reported the males entered a box truck near the south side gate as observed on the property’s camera trailer by the manager, who was watching the surveillance on a live stream from an off-site location.

Upon officers arrival, Sgt. Abruscato observed a male in dark-colored clothing and a reflective vest and brown colored pants on the southeast portion of the property underneath a box truck on the property, within the fenced in property.

Officers subsequently entered the premises via an accessible portion underneath a closed gate to set a perimeter by climbing under and Sgt. Jasinski deployed a department drone. As officers closed in on the suspect, later identified as Roberto Antoine, 33, of Elizabeth, the male was observed under a truck concealing himself in the prone position. Officers successfully apprehended Antoine safely without ever revealing their positions on the property.

Antoine was charged with defiant trespass, criminal attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Antoine was released pending his appearance in the Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

The Lyndhurst Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation to determine whether there was a second suspect. An extensive search with the LPD drone and K-9 unit during the incident did not reveal a second suspect.

“This was a perfect example of cutting edge technology being employed to safely affect an arrest in a large and dark open space during a crime in progress, which normally poses a danger to law enforcement,” Haggerty said.

