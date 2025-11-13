UPDATE — Additional food distribution event added Saturday in Belleville

With ongoing need across the township, the Belleville Public Schools are planning the second distribution of emergency food relief on Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Center for Academic Success & Achievement (C.A.S.A.), 522 Cortlandt St. Donors are urged to drop off items beginning now.

The school district coordinated its first food drive for distribution on Nov. 5. More than 200 families and 1,000 students were served, and the shelves are now empty. School officials estimated there are still 800 families and 1,200 students in need of ongoing support.

School officials are hoping for an overflow of generosity, as the distribution hours of operation on Friday will be 5-7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“It is heart-wrenching to see so many local families still struggling,” Belleville Schools Superintendent Erick Alfonso said. “Once again, we are calling out to the community, seeking non-perishable food items that can make a real difference. Other high-demand items include paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, dish liquid, bar soap, sponges, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.”

School officials have identified the most-needed items —canned fruits, vegetables, beans and soup, as well as rice, pasta and cereal.

To schedule a pick-up or learn more, email community@bellevilleschools.org

Local pantries are also offering fresh produce in addition to stable, non-perishable foods, shopping appointments and information about additional services that can be beneficial. Dial 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. In addition, the New Jersey Food Council is offering additional resources by clicking here.

