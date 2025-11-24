NAPD taking part in ‘Goal Zero’ on ‘Blackout Wednesday’ Nov. 26

North Arlington is joining law enforcement agencies across New Jersey in the first coordinated statewide enforcement operation under the Goal Zero campaign, taking on Thanksgiving Eve, commonly known as “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving.”

From 3 to 7 p.m., Nov. 26, North Arlington officers will conduct high-visibility patrols on the borough’s highest-risk roads, reinforcing a shared statewide commitment to safer driving and preventing impaired-related crashes.

Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, himself a retired police sergeant, said North Arlington’s participation reflects the borough’s long-standing dedication to responsible road safety.

“North Arlington takes this responsibility seriously,” Pronti said. “We are fully committed to the Goal Zero mission because every resident and visitor deserves to travel safely through our community. This is about preventing heartbreak before it occurs.”

Goal Zero, now expanding statewide under the direction of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP), grew out of a 2024 tragedy in Howell Township, where a three-year-old child was killed in a crash.

The incident prompted Holmdel Police Officer Matt Menosky to launch high-visibility enforcement during the most dangerous hours of the day. The results in Monmouth County were significant: fatal crashes dropped from 39 in 2024 to 15 in 2025—a 61% decrease.

Police Chief Michael Horton said North Arlington officers are prepared to bring that same focus and discipline to the borough’s streets.

“Our officers will be out there not to write tickets, but to save lives,” Horton said. “High-visibility enforcement works. When drivers know police are present, they make better choices. If our efforts prevent even one impaired-driving crash, that is a life protected — and that’s what this mission is all about.”

North Arlington’s participation is part of a larger statewide initiative aligned with New Jersey’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe System Approach. Departments may use grant funding from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety or assign on-duty officers to ensure strong coverage during the enforcement window.

The launch marks the start of consistent, data-driven operations that departments will conduct monthly along high-risk corridors identified through the forthcoming High Injury Network. Agencies statewide are encouraged to publicly share their efforts to build transparency, trust and awareness.

Reducing traffic fatalities by just 10% could save approximately 65 lives per year in New Jersey. Leaders in North Arlington believe Goal Zero makes that goal achievable.

“This is a statewide movement, but it starts at the local level,” Pronti said. “North Arlington is proud to do its part, and we stand united with departments across New Jersey in protecting every life on our roads.”

