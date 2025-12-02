Roosevelt School in Kearny names honor students

Antonio Moyano, principal of Roosevelt School in Kearny, announces the following students who have attained Principal’s honors, or honors for the first marking period of the 2025-2026 school year.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 6
Aubrey Amenta , Manny Azanza-Mora, Aysha Bah, Miranda Bernaola, Kylee Carlen, Finn Corbett, Dalilah Dager, Michael Dinuzzo, Isadora Galiotto, Claudio Garcia, Calleigh Hassen, Shane Maass, Manuela Machado Rocha, Jahir Maldonado, Nicolette Martinez, Aldrian Xan Mendoza, Sophia Murray-Dominguez, Luciana Olortegui Espinoza, Valery Pastorino, Emily Peldunas, Sophie Ponte Ponte, Noah Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez Gamarra, Shawn Sullivan, Vitolucianno Velasquez, Vitor Venancio, Corinne Young
Grade 5
Dylan Alda, Vita Araujo, Ayden Balogh, Dali Carrera, Joao Pedro De Azevedo Fernandes, Charlotte Gracias, Eliza Gutierrez, Mateo Lopez, Giulianna Martinez, Diego Miranda Taday, Leonardo Moncada Emilia, Emma Principe, Katherine Stacey, Kenny Valentin
Grade 4
Sara Abdelaziz, Adam Azab, Lucas Bonaldi, Charli Bruce, Kiera Byrne, Julianna David, Dylan Davis, Hoorain Gardezi, EmmaJean Levchak, Mariana Lopez, Olivia Martins, Emma Mateo, Connor Pabst, Landon Ribeiro, Marianna Rocha, Nicolas Rodriguez, Avery Rusek, Priya Shah, Kori Tam
Honors
Grade 6
Ester Almeida Ribeiro, Ashley Araque Suazo, Alicia Bystrowski, Valentina Cano, Dominic Cornejo, Nicholas DeRay, Daniella Dunsavage, Mason Faria, Julian Febo, Iris Flores, Benjamin Gordon, Sophia Henriques, Amelia Klus, Nathan Leroy, Noah Menendez, Milha Narvaez Cajas, Nicole Orellana, Anthony Pina, Liam Ramirez, Ivy Roberts, Shayne Roberts, Liam Salinas Bautista, Gyan Mauro Santos Leon, Bo Shockley, Danna Torres Gil, Emilia Ugarte
Grade 5
Elijah Botros, Emily Brown, Keira Carlen, Ava Costa, Gabriel Costa, Adrina Cruz, Joseph Distano, Al Rayan Elassa, Oliver Escobar, Gwenyth Formoso, Emaan Gardezi, Jacob Herrera, Sofia Jimenez, Alejandro Jimenez Londono, Jonathan Maldonado, Lorelei McKenna, Stella Miguel, Kailey Palacios Almanza, Nathan Richards, Aliza Shimabukuro, Abeille Stuart, Liam Torero Hoces, Alice Vilas Boas, Kelly Zhinin
Grade 4
James Adamski, Davi Amorim, Mateo Azurdia, Lucas Barahona, David Botros, Carter Correa, Bradley Crenshaw, Lucas Dager , Nevaeh Ferreira, Allison Flores Lemus, Zoe Giron, Ariella Irizarry.
