Melham announces run for third term — in true Melham style

Michael Melham never does things basically.

Such was the case when, as widely expected, the Belleville mayor delivered a spectacle during his annual birthday fundraiser on Dec. 2 — an event that doubled as the official launch of his re-election campaign.

To support the independent mayor as he gears up for the May 12, 2026 election was a bipartisan crowd so big that organizers were forced to expand the catering space at Nanina’s in the Park and even add an outdoor tent to accommodate supporters.

The buzz mounted as supporters posed with custom photo-op signs reading “Democrats for Melham,” “Republicans for Melham” and “Latinos con Melham.”

Guests also took photos with oversized Melham Big Heads, adding to the type of fun that has become the signature of the mayor’s political events. It was all captured by a professional digital media company.

Melham’s announcement drew support from prominent across New Jersey’s political spectrum and cultural communities.

Those in attendance or offering public support included Sen. Britnee Timberlake (D-34), Assemblyman Mike Venezia (D-34), Assemblywoman Carmen Morales (D-34), Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones, Newark Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Mercado-Quiles, Hudson County Republican Organization Chair José Arango, North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti, Bloomfield Mayor Jenny Mundell and Lyndhurst Mayor Robert Giangeruso.

Supporters also included Essex County Commissioners Brendan Gill and Leonard Luciano, Morris County Commissioner Thomas Mastrangelo, Belleville Councilmembers Vinnie Cozzarelli and Diana Guardabasco, Fort Lee Councilman Paul Yoon, Belleville Board of Education Trustees Luis Muniz, Brenda Pacheco and Esteban Leon and Belleville Board of Education Trustees-elect Kenia Santana and Yadira Muñoz.

Also in attendance were former Lodi Mayor Gary Paparozzi, Belleville Local PBA No. 28 President Domenick Gotto and the members of the PBA executive board, FMBA Local President Tom Escott, Passaic County Tax Commissioner Louis Batelli and former NJGOP Executive Director Kenneth Gonzalez.

Deputy Mayor Naomy De Peña opened the event with an introduction of Melham, explaining how they became a close-knit team, setting the tone for a night of high energy that underscored the accomplishments over the mayor’s first two terms.

Melham opened his remarks with some trademark humor.

“Let me be clear: I’m not running for Mikie Sherrill’s congressional seat,” he said.

Melham focused his remarks on reflection and gratitude, speaking candidly about those who stood with him during his first campaign and the many new supporters who have joined the movement for a “Better Belleville” since 2018.

He recalled his upset victory in 2018, when he lost all 26 voting districts on the machines but made up the margin through a commanding vote-by mail strategy — then contrasted it with his landslide 2022 reelection, where he doubled his vote total and won every single district outright.

Melham spoke about the ways the township has been transformed under his leadership, including new recreational facilities, dog parks and pickleball courts; new community gardens; beautification projects such as murals; new revenue sources and rehabilitated contaminated land such as a 38-acre site that now generates tax revenue.

Melham also mentioned attracting young professionals with disposable income to Belleville, modernizing Town Hall and departmental operations and strengthening recreation and senior services. There is an enormous pride in Belleville, he said, noting a strong anti-litter campaign and ongoing beautification projects, such as public art.

He highlighted the exceptional work of the men and women in Belleville’s municipal departments – police, fire, public works, finance, tax collection, health department, construction code, recreation and senior services – pointing to improved efficiency, better service and professional upgrades across the board.

Melham even referenced his national media moment about the prevalence of questionable flying drones, which spiraled into a 24-hour international news cycle with reactions from Gov. Phil Murphy, the White House and even a three-hour classified House Intelligence Committee meeting.

“And after all that, I’m still 100% capturing the Grinch year after year — mostly thanks to the state’s flawed bail reform system, as I remind everyone every chance I get,” Melham said, referencing the Belleville’s annual Catch the Grinch holiday event with the police department.

Finally, the lights dimmed, the crowd leaned in and Melham slowed his cadence.

“There comes a time when every leader steps back …

“Every elected official eventually reaches the end of their journey …”

Melham’s dramatic pause left some wondering if he was announcing his retirement.

But then came the third line:

“But my friends — that time is not now.”

As pyrotechnic flames and bursts ignited behind him, the mayor continued.

“So tonight, with the greatest pride and deepest gratitude, I’m formally announcing that I will be seeking a third term as mayor of this beautiful village,” he said.

The crowd jumped to its feet with applause.

“And together, we will carry Belleville into its greatest days yet — stronger, prouder and more united than ever,” he said.

