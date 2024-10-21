Hudson Clerk’s mobile unit comes to East Newark this week

The Hudson County Clerk’s mobile unit visits East Newark Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the East Newark Senior Center, 37 President St.
The event will allow residents to obtain passports, county ID cards and other community services.
For passports, one will need an application, available on site; proof of U.S. citizenship; proof of identity; a passport (available on site for $10) and payment. For details and fees, visit www.hudsoncountyclerk.org.
For county IDs, one needs a US birth certificate with a raised seal, a passport, or certificate of naturalization or permanent residence; proof of address and a Social Security or debit card for proof of signature.
Call the clerk’s office at (201) 369-3470 or send an email to clerk@hcnj.us for more details.
