Obituaries for Dec. 17, 2025

Muriel Elsmore

Muriel Elsmore (née Rainey), 87, a lifelong resident of Kearny who recently moved to Toms River, died Dec. 10, 2025.

Muriel was the beloved wife of the late Joe Elsmore and a dear friend to so many. She will be fondly remembered for her Kearny High School cheerleading days — she never stopped cheering for all of us, even well into her 80s. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Muriel loved sunshine, laughter and caring for others before herself.

She was employed by Jeffrey Symeonides Insurance for 25 years before retiring to care for her grandchildren, a role she cherished as the most meaningful “career” of her life. In 1993, she was inducted into the Kearny High School Hall of Fame as Kardinal of the Year and both she and her husband Joe were honored for their many years of dedication and service to the Kearny Booster Club.

Muriel is survived by her four children: Barbara Doran (and her late husband Andy), Joseph M. Elsmore (and his wife Nancy), Robert A. Elsmore (and his wife Abby) and Alan D. Elsmore (and his fiancée Heather Murray). She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren — Ricky, Rita, Nicole, Joey, Shannon, Caelan, Marley, Delaney, and Jesse—and her great-grandchildren Noah, Delaney, Jaida and Jenna.

She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Elizabeth Elsmore and Peggy Bianchi; her brothers-in-law Jack Elsmore and George Harris and many nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph, her brothers James Rainey and Robert Rainey, her sisters Beatrice Tomeo and Emma Kaywork, her brothers-in-law Richard (Gary) Elsmore, William Elsmore, Alfonso Tomeo and Ira Kaywork, and her sisters-in-law Jeanette Harris and Winky Garafola.

Muriel’s family and friends brought endless joy to her life. She was always ready for the next dance, the next song or the next gathering —eager to entertain with her infectious smile and loving spirit. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. A service will take place at the funeral home. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Muriel’s memory to the Kearny High School Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made payable to Kearny High School Scholarship Fund and mailed to: Kearny High School, Attn: Tammy Munro, 336 Devon St., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Please earmark your donation for The Elsmore Memorial Fund.

Judith Ann Gilchrist

Judith Ann Gilchrist (nee Cameron), 79, of Kearny, died Dec. 9, 2025.

Her funeral is Tuesday morning, Dec.16 at 11 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Formerly married to Alan Gilchrist, Judy was the mother of the late Erik Gilchrist and sister of Nancy Petrocco. She is also survived by Danielle Alberta, Kaitlyn and loving cousins along with their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Alaris, 206 Bergen Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032, in her memory.

Bedros Ira Kaywork

Bedros Ira Kaywork “Wimpy” died Dec. 11, 2025.

He was 89.

He lived most of his life in Kearny before moving to Toms River nine years ago.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Wimpy was the husband of the late Emma (Rainey) and former husband of the late Joyce (MacDonald). Father of Michael Kaywork (Nancy), Jill Anderson (Artie), Christine Hayden (Jim) and Peter Kaywork. Brother of Paul Kaywork, Lee Kaywork, Sharon Sterople and the late Calvin Kaywork, Jean Sansone, Donald Kaywork and Mary Bender. He was also the grandfather of Nikki, Anthony, Melissa, Jessica, Peter and Dale and great-grandfather of RJ, Bowie, Charlotte, Mack and “one on the way.”

Wimpy was the eldest living Past Master of F and A.M. Lodge No. 1 in Mountainside. He was a long time member of the Kearny Elks and loved his days softball pitching for the Marconi Club, scoreboard and J and J Sporting Goods. He was a retired Kearny board of education custodian.

