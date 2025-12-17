LPD: Man with drug residue, knife shouldn’t have fallen asleep outside his storage unit — it led to his arrest

A man who fell asleep outside the Lyndhurst storage unit he rents is likely having serious regrets now.

On Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 at 11:44 a.m., Sgt. Phil Reina and Officers Michael Scalese and James Colacci responded to 1 Terminal Road (Columbia Self Storage) for a report of a male party sleeping the hallway. Upon arrival, police say they were met by management, who told them they received several complaints about a male sleeping in the hallway on the sixth floor.

The manger also reported the identity of the individual — Kevin Salamanca, 42, of Haledon, who had been renting a unit in the business. He indicated his unit was paid for and the only issue was him sleeping in the common area hallway.

When police got to the sixth floor, Salamanca was observed sleeping outside his unit as initially reported. Salamanca was sleeping in a lawn chair where an abundance of his items were strewn about the floor ground of his unit. As officers gathered Salamanca’s ID, they say they observed him to be nodding off. While awaiting the arrival of EMS, officers learned Salamanca had $15,750 in open warrants: $12,000 out of Hoboken, $3,000 out of Passaic and $750 out of Paterson.

While waiting for EMS and learning of the open warrants, Salamanca suddenly jumped up from his seat aggressively with his left hand digging in his waist band. At that time, Salamanca was immediately placed under arrest without incident. A search incident to arrest yielded a black folding knife with a 3.5 inch blade, copper mesh and a glass pipe with burnt residue, commonly used for inhaling CDS.

Salamanca was charged with one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession a weapon, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After being processed, Salamanca was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

