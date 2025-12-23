Obituaries for Dec. 24, 2025

Nicholas James Burke

Nicholas James Burke, 89 of North Arlington, died peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 19,2025.

Visiting will be Saturday, Dec. 27 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass will be at Queen of Peace Church at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen née Costello; his devoted son, Michael (Kimberly) Burke, and his treasured granddaughters, Riley Burke and Regan Burke. He was predeceased by his mother Marguerite Glynn Burke, father Nicholas Burke, brother James Burke, sister Margaret Quinn, sister Mary Fine and granddaughter Corey Lynn Burke.

Nick was born and raised in Hoboken. After graduating high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. Upon being honorably discharged, he opted to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the Hoboken Fire Department before finding his true calling as a high school teacher.

For 31 years, Nick taught the youth of Hoboken the fundamentals of photography, woodworking and printmaking. He also found time to continue his education by obtaining two master’s degrees.

After retiring, he stayed busy by volunteering at Queen of Peace church in North Arlington, where he worked alongside the Connors, friends who became family.

By his side for the last 66 years was his loyal and loving wife, Kay. They moved from Hoboken to Kearny in the early ‘70s, where they purchased their first home and raised their son, Michael. Together, Nick and Kay filled their later years by making memories with their cherished granddaughters, Corey, Riley and Regan. “Pops” was the driver and “Gram” rode shotgun as they took the girls to school, the park and the zoo, among other favorite spots. The time Nick took to create special moments with his loved ones has left an indelible imprint on their lives.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Dominican Republic Mission Team, 13 Faun Drive, Wallingford, Conn. 06492.

Adan H. Cueva

With deep sorrow, yet with our faith firmly placed in God, we announce the passing of Adan H. Cueva, who was called home to the Lord Dec. 16, 2025.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Adan was born March 4, 1954, in Arequipa, Peru, a place he always carried in his heart. From a young age, his life was shaped by values of discipline, respect and dedication, which were reflected in his service to the Peruvian Marines, an institution he served with pride and honor.

In 1988, Adan immigrated to the United States in search of a better future for his family. Through hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance, he built a life grounded in honest work, love for his family and faith in God.

A devoted Catholic, Adan was an active member for over 40 years of the Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros, a community that held a deeply meaningful place in his spiritual life and to which he remained strongly connected.

Above all, Adan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, deeply committed to his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elena; his daughter, Heidi, and her husband Guillermo; his son, Junior, and his wife Odalys; his cherished grandchildren, William and Valentina; and his loving niece, Ysabel.

Adan will also be remembered fondly for the love he shared with his loyal pets — Fido, Ozzie, Zoey and Toby — who brought him comfort and joy.

Those who knew Adan will remember him as a man of strong character, deep faith and a noble heart. His example of service, responsibility and love for his family will live on in all who were blessed to know him.

Though we grieve his passing, we find comfort in our faith, trusting Adan now rests in the eternal peace of the Lord.

May the Lord receive him in his glory, and may perpetual light shine.

James J. Livingstone Jr.

James J. Livingstone Jr., a lifelong Kearny resident, died Dec. 17, 2025.

He was 65.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 9:45 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Private cremation will follow.

Jim was retired from Local 32, where he worked as an insulator. He enjoyed his membership at SAL. Post 105 in Belleville.

Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Tague) and cherished son of Eileen and the late James Livingstone, he was also the loving father of Jimmy and Kimberly and the late Meghan Lynn Livingstone. Brother of Michael Livingstone and the late Kathy Caputo and Tom Livingstone, he is also survived by his grandchildren James, Cole and Everly, his mother-in-law Margaret Tague and loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Tunnel to Towers in his memory.

Richard F. Donato

Richard F. Donato of Kearny died Dec. 17, 2025.

Visiting was at All Saints at Bethany Church, Belleville. A prayer service and funeral service were celebrated at the church. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Rich owned Arlington Jewelers in North Arlington and prior, he taught English at Queen of Peace High School, both in North Arlington.

Rich was the devoted and loving husband of Joan (nee Tavernese) and cherished his son the Rev. Rick Donato, who will officiate his dad’s funeral.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his memory.

Antonio Garcia

Antonio Garcia, 83, died peacefully at his home Dec. 17, 2025.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Antonio was born in Spain and moved to the United States in 1978 with his wife and children, where he built a life rooted in hard work and devotion to family. He was a retired painter who took great pride in his trade. In his free time, Antonio loved to go fishing, a pastime that brought him peace and enjoyment.

He was the beloved husband of Manuela Garcia and the loving father of Maribel Gonzalez (Francisco) and Antonio Garcia (Ana). He was a dear brother to Francisco Garcia, Andres Garcia, and Manuela Alvarez. Antonio was also a devoted and cherished grandfather to Alejandra (Lucas), Vanesa, Victoria and Antonio.

Antonio will be remembered for his work ethic, strength and deep love for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Deborah Nalbach

Deborah Nalbach, 72, of Kearny, died at home Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Deborah was born and raised in Jersey City. Soon after marrying her husband, Peter, she moved to Kearny to raise her young family. She could often be seen at Schuyler School and at the Gunnel Oval, just being a great mom to her children as they grew up.

She worked at the Kearny Branch Library for many years, welcoming patrons with her beautiful smile, always ready with a book recommendation. Deborah was an avid baker. She especially liked baking at Christmas, preparing platters of cookies for those she loved. Deborah’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Deborah was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Marjorie Celauro. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, retired Jersey City Deputy Police Chief Peter Nalbach; children, Elizabeth Kubowicz and her husband, John; Peter and his wife, Cristina; and Joseph and his wife Marcia; grandchildren, John Peter, Patrick, Juliana, Matthew, Olivia, Andrew and James; in-laws, Elizabeth Hughes and her husband, Raymond and Patrick Nalbach; and her nieces, Colleen and Erin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, in her memory.

