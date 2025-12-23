Nutley native Hut selected by Red Bulls in MLS SuperDraft

Growing up, Nutley native Tomas Hut spent countless hours at the New York Red Bulls’ facilities as part of the club’s Regional Development School program for youth soccer players.

For that reason it’s only appropriate that Hut’s soccer career will continue in the area so instrumental in his early development.

On Thursday, the Red Bulls selected Hut with the 21st pick in the annual MLS SuperDraft. Hut, a star goalkeeper at Seton Hall Hall Prep and later Army and Syracuse University called it a “full circle” moment in his career.

“I’ve been around the facility my whole life,” said Hut, who first started participating in camps with the Red Bulls at age 9. “I did their development camps as a kid. I was there over the summer training with them as well. So everything’s really come full circle and it’s super exciting to start my professional career, kind of where it all started when I was a kid.”

Hut knew there was at least some pre-draft interest from the Red Bulls, but was unsure of what his future held, especially after the Red Bulls decided to trade down in the SuperDraft from pick 12 to 21 that morning.

“I knew they had interest. They only had one draft pick so I had my fingers crossed for that one,” Hut said. “When they traded down to 21, I got a little nervous.

“When I got the call, my family was all talking about other stuff. They didn’t even realize I was on the phone (with the Red Bulls) and then everything kind of settled in. I’m super excited, super happy and grateful that I’m staying home.”

Hut began his soccer career as a striker, until his club team as a youngster, NJ Stallions, was in desperate need of a keeper for one of its tournaments and he volunteered to play the position.

One day and a tournament championship later, the move became permanent.

“Our goalie, I think he got hurt or couldn’t make it to a tournament and when he didn’t show up, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll play,’” Hut said. “We actually ended up winning that tournament. And after that, I walked into the coach’s office the next day and was like ‘Hey, can I play goalie for us instead?’ And the coach said, ‘sure, let’s do it.’”

Hut played his high school soccer at Seton Hall Prep, when in 2019 as a junior, he made 96 saves to help lead the Pirates to a 22-1-1 record and a Non-Public A championship. Hut had 20 shutouts, including in the state final when he made seven saves in Seton Hall Prep’s 1-0 overtime win over St. Augustine.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Hut was named All-State, Second Team as a senior. Hut posted seven shutouts in 10 games to help lead Seton Hall Prep to a 7-1-2 record and a regional championship.

“He was great for us. He had a presence in the box and we were so confident playing with him in net,” said longtime Seton Hall Prep head coach Marty Berman. “Anytime people served the ball in the box, he just had a way of rising above the crowd. The game felt like it was in complete control with him.”

After graduating from Seton Hall Prep, Hut went on to play at Army-West Point, where in 17 appearances over two seasons (2021-2022), he had 44 saves and five shutouts.

Hut then transferred to Syracuse and after sitting out the 2023 season, played his final two seasons for the Orange.

This season at Syracuse, Hut started all 20 games for the Orange, making 76 saves with nine shutouts.

In just two years at Syracuse, Hut graduated within the top 10 in program history in goals against average (1.30), wins (16) and solo shutouts (12).

