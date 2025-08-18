COMMENT: Perhaps Gloucester Township has the right idea on dealing with juvenile crime

It’s gained national attention, the ordinance the Township of Gloucester adopted July 28, 2025, and perhaps it’s time other communities follow suit.

The ordinance calls for up to a $2,000 fine and/or up to 90 days incarceration for any parent or legal guardian, aged 21 and older, whose minor child(ren) is convicted of crimes in public places, where it can be determined parents or guardians failed to enact proper supervision over their children.

Among the potential crimes: any felony or high misdemeanor, violation of any municipal ordinance, disorderly conduct, habitual vagrancy, immorality, association with thieves, illicit gambling, loitering, violating curfews, habitual school truancy, any and all possible motor-vehicle violations (not including parking), the sale and use of drugs, graffiti, destruction of property, mugging, assault, battery, destruction of playground equipment, public alcohol consumption, overt drunkenness, begging, indecent exposure, lack of supervision over minors and more.

Under the Gloucester ordinance, cases would be referred to the Gloucester County courts.

The fortunate part of the Gloucester ordinance is there is a lot of discretion given to the police and courts. And, this should protect parents who do the right thing and keep their children properly supervised.

Sadly, however, it’s evident more and more that parents are not universally protecting their children’s well-being. Too many times, we hear stories and read reports of juveniles having entirely too much control over their parents. And now, at least in Gloucester Township, there will be consequences when these minor do stupid things.

Based on the solid nature of this ordinance, which you may read by clicking here, we believe the time is right for other communities — our communities — to consider something similar. Perhaps that’s what it will take for every parent, not just some, to do the right thing at all times.

