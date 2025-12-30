Recapping the top 10 sports stories of 2025 …

TOP 10 SPORTS STORIES

It was another memorable year in sports within The Observer area in 2025. Whether it was on the local little league fields, the bright lights of the NCAA championships, or off the field entirely, there were plenty of stories of both success and defeat that won’t soon be forgotten.

With that, here are the Top 10 Sports Stories for The Observer circulation area in 2025.

Nutley native Tomas Hut gets drafted by the Red Bulls in MLS Super Draft.

As a Nutley native, Tomas Hut grew up in the shadow of Red Bull Arena and starting at the age of 9, has been a part of the club’s Regional Development School.

On Dec. 18, Hut’s journey to professional soccer brought him back home to where it all began when the Red Bulls made Hut the 21st pick in the MLS SuperDraft.

Hut, who went on to star at Seton Hall Prep before moving on to play collegiately at Army and then Syracuse, said he’s, “super excited, super happy and grateful that I’m staying home.”

Coaches Harbison, Landy call it a career at their alma maters

For decades, Bob Harbison and Nick Landy were fixtures on the sidelines, coaching multiple sports at their respective alma maters of Nutley and Harrison. This year saw both of them step away from the court and the classroom.

In January, Landy stepped down as Harrison’s boys volleyball head coach, ending a reign that saw the Blue Tide go from afterthought to state power. Landy, NJ.com’s State Coach of the Year in 2016, led Harrison to four county titles and two state sectional titles. He also previously served as head boys basketball coach and was a longtime football assistant.

A few weeks later, Harbison announced his retirement after 26 seasons coaching Nutley’s boys basketball team. While Harbison’s fame comes more from his successful 18 year stint coaching baseball, Harbison considered basketball his greater passion and managed to keep the Maroon Raiders competitive, despite several obstacles along the way.

Gabi Pifano takes eighth in Shot Put, for Kearny’s first MOC medal in 20+ years

Despite being hampered by an ankle injury for most of her spring season, Kearny’s Gabi Pifano remained optimistic that she would be able to show that she was one of the state’s best throwers.

Once healthy, Pifano did just that.

In the final meet of her high school career, Pifano, with a throw of 39-07.25, took eighth in the Shot Put at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on June 4, becoming the first Kardinal to medal at MOC in more than 20 years.

The MOC capped off an incredible finish for Pifano, who also won Hudson County titles in the Javelin and Shot Put.

Lyndhurst boys, North Arlington girls claim state sectional titles.

Despite rich bowling histories in recent years, its understandable if the sectional titles won by Lyndhurst and North Arlington felt unexpected.

On Feb. 22, Lyndhurst upset three-time reigning state champion and state ranked Montville, 2-0, in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 final. Freshman James Sinen rolled a 252 in the second game as he and Mark Rigano each rolled over 400 on the day to help deliver the Bears’ first sectional title since 2017.

Three days later, North Arlington, which girls’ program was on the verge of extinction a couple years earlier due to low participation, won its first ever title when it defeated Dumont, 2-0, for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 title behind the trio of Mia Da Silva, Skyler McCool and Jacklyn Burbach.

North Arlington Little League 14U wins state title

Two years ago, the Little Leaguers from North Arlington made history when it won its first District 5 championship since 1965.

This past summer, playing on the Junior League, 14U level, this group continued to make history.

On July 13, North Arlington LL won its first ever state championship when it defeated Toms River, 5-3, in the NJ State Junior League Baseball final in Secaucus. From there, North Arlington went 3-2 in the East Regional Tournament.

Cardenas closes stellar collegiate wrestling career with fourth place finish

For Kearny native Jacob Cardenas, the only thing that changed was the school logo on his singlet.

Cardenas, who transferred to the University of Michigan as a post-graduate for his final year of eligibility, was once again one of the nation’s top wrestlers.

For the third time in his stellar career, Cardenas was an All-American after he finished fourth at 197 pounds at the NCAA Championships. While at Cornell, Cardenas took fourth in 2024 and eighth in 2023.

Cardenas’ year at Michigan saw him go 24-3 with a Big Ten Championship title. His final collegiate record was 95-25.

Harrison boys volleyball wins third straight Hudson County championship

Anthony Sabia vowed that little would change with Harrison’s boys volleyball program following his promotion from top assistant to head coach.

That proved true on May 17 when the Blue Tide won their third consecutive Hudson County Tournament, sweeping Hudson Catholic, 25-23, 25-15, in the final. Jonathan Petrillo had a team-high nine kills, including the championship clincher, and All-State setter Jeremy Rivera had 19 assists in the win.

Harrison went 28-3 on the season, reaching the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 final and finishing ranked No. 10 in the state.

Belleville’s Almodovar, Lyndhurst’s Dasler, set school career scoring records

For Belleville’s Roslyn Almodovar and Lyndhurst’s Robert Dasler Jr., 2025 truly was a year for the record books.

Dasler Jr. was an eighth grader at Lyndhurst when Enrique Mutsoli rewrote the Bears’ records for goals. This fall, Dasler Jr. took a sledgehammer to the marks. On Oct. 15, Dasler Jr. set the school career scoring record with his 71st goal in a 5-1 win over Park Ridge. Ten days later, Dasler Jr. took ownership of the single-season record with his 40th goal in a 1-0 victory over Watchung Hills.

Dasler Jr. finished with 43 goals on the season and 88 for his career, which culminated with an All-State, Third Team selection by NJ.com.

Almodovar’s record-chasing pursuit proved more challenging, thanks to an October ankle injury. Even so, Almodovar came back in time to set the record in Belleville’s final game on Oct. 29 when she scored on a 35-plus yard free kick for her 67th career goal.

Harrison boys soccer reaches Hudson County, North 2, Group 2 finals

While still one of the top teams in the state, success in the Hudson County Tournament has often been difficult for Harrison when matched up with larger-school state powers like St. Peter’s Prep and Kearny.

This fall saw Harrison break through and reach the final for the first time since 2021 when it defeated Union City, 3-2, in the semifinals behind two goals from Ezequiel Soto.

The Blue Tide’s title dreams fell short in the HCT final, 2-0, against St. Peter’s Prep and later, 3-1 to Madison in the NJSIAA North 2, Group 2 final, to finish the year 20-4-1.

Bloomfield boys track wins Essex County Outdoor title

Bloomfield head coach Terry Iavarone knows that winning an Essex County team championship requires a perfect combination of top-level talent and depth.

In May, it all came together for the Bengals when they won their second ever Essex County title with a team score of 81, breezing past Seton Hall Prep and Columbia for their first championship since 2001.

Nicholas Obiedzinski (Pole Vault), Jeremy Tejada (110 Meter Hurdles), Alexander Travers (400 Meter Hurdles) and Joelle Urdaniva (Discus) all took gold in their respective events.

Also considered

As always, the biggest challenge is narrowing the list of achievements down to just 10. This list could have easily been doubled to 20 or beyond.

With so many worthy candidates, here are the other sports stories worthy of mention, listed in chronological order.

Harrison freshman Scarlett Shu wins two Hudson County swim titles, rewrites school record books.

Belleville’s Izabella Luna and Nutley’s Izzy Timonera win their second Essex County Girls Wrestling titles. Michelle Gavilanes of Nutley wins first title.

Nutley freshman Louis DellaVolpe takes home OW at Essex County Wrestling Championships after winning the 157 pound title.

Nutley girls bowling continues dynasty, wins sixth consecutive Essex team title.

Belleville’s Ayden Carrero wins the Essex County Boys Bowling individual title.

Lyndhurst’s Asya Akar and Belleville’s Connor Cook score their 1,000th points.

Nutley’s Carina Rivera finishes her career by placing seventh in the state at 185 pounds.

Lyndhurst’s Nikalena Iacono and Yasemin Ugurlu qualify for NJSIAA Outdoor Track Meet of Champions

Harrison flag football star Mya De Jesus is selected to play for Jets Flag Elite.

Lyndhurst seniors Asya Akar and Shawn Bellenger are named the Jim Hague Observer Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

Lyndhurst, North Arlington and Nutley Little Leagues all win district titles.

Kearny Recreation 14U Softball wins first district championship.

Vincent Almeida steps down as Kearny’s Athletic Director

Harrison girls soccer enjoys historic season

Nutley’s Mike DiPiano wins his 150th game as head girls soccer coach

Meya Ranges becomes first Nutley girl to qualify for the Cross Country Meet of Champions in more than 30 years.

Belleville football wins its first division title in more than 15 years.

Belleville girls volleyball rallies from slow start, wins Essex County Invitational

Kearny native Tommi Valente is selected to play in the 2025 High School All-American Game.

Lyndhurst native Alexia Jorge is selected in the inaugural Women’s Professional Baseball League Draft.

After playoff streak ends, the Red Bulls cleans house, names former US National Team captain Michael Bradley new head coach.

